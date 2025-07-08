Abbott's Latest-Generation FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Glucose Sensor Technology Launches in Canada

Abbott continues to transform diabetes care with its leading Libre systems and the new FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus* sensor

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its latest generation of sensor-based glucose monitoring technology, the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus* sensor, is now available to Canadians living with diabetes. This innovative product features the world's smallest1,2 glucose sensor.

ABBOTT’S LATEST GENERATION FREESTYLE LIBRE 3 PLUS SENSOR TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES IN CANADA

Glucose monitoring is key to effective diabetes management as it helps people living with diabetes understand how their body responds to food, exercise, and medications3. It empowers them to take an active role in managing their condition, which can ultimately increase confidence4 and improve health outcomes.

For many years, people living with diabetes had to monitor their glucose levels by pricking their finger to draw blood and test with a glucose meter. It can be painful and inconvenient. Today, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre systems eliminate the need for routine finger pricks† by measuring glucose levels in interstitial fluid through a small sensor worn on the back of the upper arm. The sensor sends glucose data to an accompanying smartphone app‡, allowing users to track in real-time and more effectively manage their diabetes on their own terms.

"Glucose monitoring technology has revolutionized diabetes management," says Akshay Jain, M.D., an endocrinologist based in Surrey. "Abbott's latest sensor, the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus*, makes glucose monitoring simpler and more user-friendly. As a physician caring for people with diabetes, it's exciting to see technology continue to evolve, providing practical benefits that empower individuals to confidently manage their health."

Nearly 12 million Canadians are living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes with around 90 per cent or more having type 2.5 Libre systems show people living with diabetes how different foods and exercise can impact their glucose levels over time, helping them make more informed decisions on how they can manage their diabetes on their own terms.

"As the leader in sensor-based glucose monitoring technology, we are leading the way in advancing the standard of care for millions of people living with diabetes worldwide," said Badia Boudaiffa, vice president of Abbott's North American diabetes care business. "We're proud to introduce Canadians to FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus*, our most compact and user-friendly sensor yet, offering transformative benefits so people living with the condition can manage their health with confidence."

To learn more about Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus* sensor, visit [myfreestyle.ca].

About FreeStyle Libre:

Abbott continues to pioneer ground-breaking technology to support people living with diabetes. The company revolutionized diabetes care 10 years ago with its world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring portfolio6, which today is used by more than 7 million people across over 60 countries2. People use Libre technology to see their glucose numbers in real-time, providing insights into how food, activity, or insulin impacts their glucose to help them make progress on their health goals. There is full or partial reimbursement for Libre systems in more than 40 countries2.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

DISCLAIMERS/REFERENCES

* The FreeStyle Libre 3 Flash Glucose Monitoring System (FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader or Freestyle Libre 3 app used with FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor) is indicated for measuring interstitial fluid glucose levels continuously in people aged 2 years and older with diabetes mellitus. Always read and follow the label/insert.

† Finger pricks are required if glucose readings and alarms do not match symptoms or expectations.

†‡ The FreeStyle Libre 3 app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check the website for more information about device compatibility before using the app. Use of FreeStyle Libre 3 app requires registration with LibreView.

1. Among patient-applied sensors.

2. Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

3. "Continuous Glucose Monitoring - NIDDK." National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Accessed June 23, 2025. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/managing-diabetes/continuous-glucose-monitoring.

4. Fokkert, M. BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care (2019). https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjdrc-2019-000809.

5. Diabetes Canada, "Diabetes in Canada – Estimate Prevalence and Cost of Diabetes", Diabetes.ca, Diabetes in Canada - Diabetes Canada

6. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer.

SOURCE Abbott

Abbott Media: Stacey Brown, [email protected]