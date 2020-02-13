Quebec communities receive federal support for infrastructure planning

OTTAWA, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Managing existing and new infrastructure while dealing with competing priorities and limited budgets is a challenge that all municipalities face. Providing communities with tools and support to improve their decision-making process ensures they can plan a healthy, safe and prosperous future for their residents.

That's why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are investing more than $500,000 for 14 new projects in rural Quebec communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Karsten, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the national voice of local governments.

The projects announced today reflect the work being done in municipalities of all sizes. For example:

The Municipality of Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans will implement an asset management program to improve the resiliency and sustainability of its municipal infrastructure. This process includes taking inventory, digitizing and structuring the municipality's wastewater pipe systems, rainwater pipes, roadways and integrated sections. Using this information it will build data banks of these systems and produce a response plan to renew sewers and roadways. It will also conduct an inventory of municipal assets, including vehicles and buildings, and implement an organizational performance management system.

The Municipality of L'Île-du-Grand-Calumet will record the current condition of its road infrastructure. Once it has completed an assessment of the type of roads, mileage, location of culverts and road conditions, an engineering firm will be hired to prepare an action plan to determine priorities for road infrastructure rehabilitation.

The City of Beauceville will take inventory of its 16 municipal buildings. With a detailed inspection report, the city will be able to develop and implement a plan to upgrade its municipal buildings. The upgrades will increase the profitability and energy efficiency of its buildings. In addition, by undertaking the upgrades, the municipality will be able to use new methods to cut the environmental footprint of its facilities that will also have an impact on its human and financial resources by reducing its operating and maintenance costs and the number of corrective measures carried out by its employees.

Quotes

"We're supporting the asset management activities of municipalities to help them plan, build and maintain their roads, bridges, water treatment plants and other assets more strategically and ensure their infrastructure dollars go further. With a clear vision of their long-term needs, municipalities are able to make better investment decisions on projects that contribute to cleaner, healthier, more livable communities for our children and grandchildren."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Municipalities are Canada's builders. They own nearly 60 percent of the public infrastructure that supports Canada's economy and quality of life. With strengthened asset management practices, they are making better infrastructure investment decisions and building better lives for Canadians. Supported by our strong federal-municipal partnership, FCM is delivering programs from coast to coast to coast that help municipalities do what they do best: deliver solutions that work."

Bill Karsten, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 14 new asset management initiatives in rural Quebec communities amounting to just over $500,000 million .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 14 new asset management initiatives in rural communities amounting to just over . The Municipal Asset Management Program is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices. It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 500 municipal asset management initiatives, helping to build better lives for millions of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Related product

Backgrounder: Quebec communities receive federal support for infrastructure planning

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan (PDF Version)

Investing in Canada plan project map

FCM Funding

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

