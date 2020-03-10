Quebec budget 2020-2021 - The CMA applauds Quebec's commitment to improving and modernizing health care access

QUEBEC CITY, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes the 2020–2021 budget presented today by the Quebec Minister of Finance. This budget reaffirms the government's commitment to improving health care access by modernizing the delivery of health care services and by taking steps for seniors and caregivers.

Improving access to care is a priority issue for the CMA, and the Association welcomes these investments in the optimization of the information systems of institutions and the development of applications to facilitate health care access and delivery. The CMA believes that these funds should go towards developing and delivering virtual care in Quebec in order to enable patients to receive care at the right time and place. "Today, over two thirds of medical follow-ups could be conducted virtually," said Dr. Abdo Shabah, who represents Quebec on the CMA Board of Directors. "Implementing tools that facilitate remote care must be a priority."

Caregivers and seniors care

Caregivers are a crucial factor in helping seniors and people who are losing their independence remain in their homes. Speaking to that fact, the CMA applauds the creation of a new refundable tax credit for caregivers, a measure the CMA has been advocating for years. The CMA offers its expertise to the Quebec government for the establishment of its first national policy for caregivers. We also note the steps taken to support seniors as they contribute to strengthening Quebec's healthcare system and improving access to care.

Climate change and its impact on health

Health care professionals see the impact of climate change on patients' health, including most notably heat-related conditions, cardiorespiratory illnesses, infectious disease outbreaks, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The CMA applauds the recognition by the Quebec government of the impact of climate change on health. We are looking forward to working with the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by facilitating a greener health care system.

"Physicians are on the front lines of a health care system that is seeing growing numbers of patients experiencing health problems related to climate change," said Dr. Shabah. "For this reason, we are calling on the Government of Quebec to consider the impacts on public health in its plan for effective governance of the fight against climate change."

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents, and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and to the health of Canadians. We advocate for policies and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Anick Losier, 613-807-0457, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cma.ca/

