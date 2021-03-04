OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses save money and stay competitive while contributing to a cleaner environment. The governments of Quebec and Canada are investing in initiatives that will lead to a clean energy future and provide a healthier planet for future generations.

As part of both governments' efforts to build a low-carbon-energy future, Jonatan Julien, Quebec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources; and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, today announced a $256,000 investment for KRONOS Canada Inc. to reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency at its Varennes plant as part of both governments' efforts to advance a low-carbon energy future.

Headquartered in Montréal, KRONOS, which produces titanium dioxide at its Varennes plant, contributed $49,000 to bring the project cost to over $305,000. Titanium dioxide is an inorganic compound pigment that is used to colour things white—from your computer mouse, to paper, to sunscreen, to the paint on your walls.

The $216,000 in funding by the Government of Quebec and the $40,000 in funding by the Government of Canada will help KRONOS complete a process integration study that will recommend energy efficiency improvements and optimized energy consumption in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its Quebec facility.

The Government of Quebec's investment in this project is provided by EcoPerformance, a program implemented as part of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. The federal investment is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which helps fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

The governments of Quebec and Canada continue to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector will help achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"This financial support allows KRONOS Canada Inc. to design and implement a strategic action plan to minimize its thermal energy needs and reduce its operating costs. The Quebec government is proud to support companies in their energy transition projects. EcoPerformance is one of Quebec's flagship programs, mainly thanks to carbon market revenues."

Jonatan Julien

Quebec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As part of the 2021–2026 Implementation Plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, we have set aside $579.2 million to support the implementation of energy efficiency and energy conversion projects of companies such as KRONOS Canada that are committed to making more sustainable energy choices. Better energy management helps these companies save more money and improves their competitiveness in a world that is increasingly shifting towards a low-carbon economy."

Benoit Charette

Quebec's Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change

"I am pleased that our government has chosen to support companies that are taking concrete action to help reduce our environmental footprint. Thanks to the EcoPerformance program, KRONOS Canada Inc. in Varennes will be able to continue improving its energy efficiency while remaining competitive. In addition to raising the profile of the Verchères District, this initiative will be a source of great pride for the 400 or so employees who are the heart and soul of the company, day in and day out."

Suzanne Dansereau, MNA for Verchères

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris Agreement targets. With today's announcement, we're working to lower our emissions while creating good, middle-class jobs."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We are proud to support KRONOS Canada Inc.'s investment in energy efficiency improvements. This investment will help Varennes reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bring us closer to a zero-emission future."

Pablo Rodriguez

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

and Lieutenant of Quebec

"In order to fight climate change and maintain our competitiveness, KRONOS Canada has undertaken to improve the energy efficiency of its Varennes plant. We would like to thank the governments of Canada and Quebec for their financial support to help us in this process."

KRONOS Canada Inc.

