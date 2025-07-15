Quarterhill Announces System Acceptance of Transition of TxDOT's TxTag User Accounts to Harris County Toll Road Authority

TxTag user accounts are now managed by HCTRA, powered by Quarterhill's advanced technology, for improved operational efficiency.





This transition ensures a unified and enhanced customer service experience for drivers throughout the Austin and Houston regions.

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a global leader in providing intelligent transportation system solutions, announced today that the transition of approximately one million TxTag user accounts to the Harris County Toll Road Authority ("HCTRA") back office system has received system acceptance as of Friday, March 14, 2025. TxTag user accounts managed by the Texas Department of Transportation ("TxDOT") have been serviced by HCTRA since going live in December 2024.

Quarterhill has been a critical technology partner to HCTRA since 2002 and upgraded the authority's back office to a state-of-the-art system in 2017. Quarterhill designed the RiteHorizon™ solution as a multi-tenant back office to permit the processing of transactions by multiple agencies. A uniquely strong internal control system enables transaction tracking and revenue reporting by agency, facility, plaza, and lane. Reporting, reconciling, and settling transactions are separated and indicated for each authority. HCTRA now processes transactions for six different agencies with varying policies and degrees of involvement in customer service.

TxDOT internal reporting indicated that 60% of its customers' transactions occurred on HCTRA-managed roads. By moving its user account management to HCTRA, TxDOT will improve efficiency by consolidating customer service and support. Consolidation will also create a unified customer service experience for drivers throughout the Austin and Houston areas. TxTag customers can keep using their current tags with the unified service.

The back-office system developed by Quarterhill was essential for extending HCTRA's high-quality service to TxTag customers. This partnership between HCTRA and TxDOT marks a significant advancement toward simplified and efficient transportation solutions.

"We are proud to support the seamless integration of TxTag users into HCTRA's advanced back-office system, powered by our RiteHorizon™ solution," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "This pivotal moment exemplifies how sophisticated technology can streamline operations, foster inter-agency collaboration, and improve the experience for drivers. As these communities move forward under HCTRA's capable administration, supported by Quarterhill's robust systems, the benefits are clear: improved efficiency, cohesive customer support, and a strong platform for future advancements in toll road management."

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, T: 416.247.9652, E: [email protected]; Gateway Group, Media Relations: T: 949.574.3860, E: [email protected]