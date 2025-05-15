Quarterhill Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States ("US") dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2025 Highlights

Revenue for Q1 2025 was $33.9 million compared to $34.9 million in Q1 2024.

compared to in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for Q1 2025 was ($3.4) million compared to $0.2 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for Q1 2025 was negatively impacted by ($3.2) million due to two tolling contracts that are currently under renegotiation.

for Q1 2025 was compared to in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was negatively impacted by due to two tolling contracts that are currently under renegotiation. Revenue backlog 3 was $476 million at March 31, 2025 .

was at . Cash used in operations for Q1 2025 was ($3.6) million compared to ($10.1) million in Q1 2024.

compared to in Q1 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $26.1 million at March 31, 2025 .

at . Announced $40 million Renewal Contract to Upgrade Alameda CTC I-580 Express Lanes and provide operation and maintenance over seven years, with a potential four-year expansion valued at another $15 million .

Renewal Contract to Upgrade Alameda CTC I-580 Express Lanes and provide operation and maintenance over seven years, with a potential four-year expansion valued at another . Subsequent to quarter-end, received a $3.2 million dividend from Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN").

"Q1 2025 results reflect our ongoing business transformation," said Chuck Myers, CEO at Quarterhill. "While performance was impacted by our seasonally slow first quarter and the two tolling contracts that are in renegotiation, we continue to make meaningful progress on our turnaround strategy, positioning us for long-term success. Despite challenges, our project operations once again delivered strong revenue growth and margins. In addition, we remain actively engaged in renegotiating the two tolling contracts that negatively impacted our Adjusted EBITDA by $3.2 million this quarter, with the goal of securing a favorable outcome that would improve our financial performance in future quarters."

Mr. Myers continued: "Beyond our operational progress, we benefited from a WiLAN dividend payment received after the quarter ended, which contributes positively to our cash position and will be reflected in our Q2 2025 financials. We remain confident in our ability to drive revenue growth and margin improvement as we move past the first quarter and progress through 2025, particularly as our contract renegotiations conclude and our operational enhancements and technology investment take fuller effect."

Q1 2025 Financial Review

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR+.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $33.9 million compared to $34.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease in Q1 2025 revenue was due primarily to the timing of revenues received from certain tolling contracts, and offset, in part, by revenue growth from the enforcement operations. The two tolling contracts that are being renegotiated contributed $3.6 million to revenue in Q1 2025.

Gross profit2 as a value and as a percentage of revenues may be subject to significant variance in each reporting period due to the nature and type of contract and service work performed and currency volatility. Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.9 million, or 12%, as compared to $6.4 million, or 18%, in the same period last year. The decrease in Q1 2025 was primarily due to cost overruns on two tolling projects, and offset, in part, by continued strong margin performance from the enforcement operations.

Total operating expenses are comprised of selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development ("R&D") costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and other charges. Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $11.2 million compared to $10.5 million in the same period last year. The Q1 2025 increase is primarily due to recruitment, technical consulting and facilities expenses, which was offset in part by a decrease in amortization expense and other charges.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was ($3.4) million compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year. The Q1 2025 decrease in Adjusted EBITDA1 compared to Q1 2024, was due to the factors impacting revenue, gross margin and expenses, as previously described. The two tolling contracts that are being renegotiated resulted in a reduction to Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($3.2) million in Q1 2025.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was ($8.4) million, or ($0.07) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.04) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Cash used in continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was ($3.6) million compared to ($10.1) million in the same period last year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $26.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $31.9 million at December 31, 2024. Due to the nature of the Company's business activities, operating cash flows may vary significantly between periods due to changes and timing in working capital balances. Working capital was $22.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $28.9 million at December 31, 2024. Adjusted Working Capital4 was $59.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $66.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

Live audio webcast will be available at: https://app.webinar.net/bj6lZkPJOQK

Webcast replay will be available at: https://app.webinar.net/bj6lZkPJOQK

Traditional Dial-in Information

To access the call from the U.S. and Canada , dial 1.888.699.1199 (Toll Free)

, dial 1.888.699.1199 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.945.7677 (International)

Rapidconnect

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3RrbzAs

Telephone Replay

Telephone replay will be available from May 15, 2025, until May 22, 2025, at: 1.888.660.6345 (Toll Free North America) or 1.289.819.1450.

Conference ID: 47107 and Replay Passcode: 47107#

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded, from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net loss adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain); and (viii) other (income) expense and (ix) changes in fair value of derivative liability. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income (loss) and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net income (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS Ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Adjusted Working Capital – Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Adjusted Working Capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities, adjusted for convertible debentures and derivative liability. Adjusted Working Capital reflects our net working capital expected to be settled in cash within twelve months. The most comparable IFRS measure is working capital.

Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog", the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios. Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and their respective businesses. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the ‎following: operational and financial expectations for the 2025 financial year, including revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA expectations; the Company's business plan and strategy; the outcome of renegotiation efforts relating to our tolling contracts; the impact of contract renegotiation on our financial performance; and the results of operational enhancements and technology investment by the Company.

‎Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions ‎which management of the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors ‎that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-‎looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, but ‎not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; successful integration of acquisitions; general economic and industry trends; operating assumptions relating to the ‎Company's operations; demand for the Company's products and services; cost estimates for fixed price contracts; successful renegotiation of our tolling contracts on terms acceptable and favourable to the Company; and the other assumptions set forth in the ‎Company's most recent annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ‎at www.sedarplus.ca.‎

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking ‎statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors ‎including, but not limited to: changes in demand for the Company's products and services; general economic, ‎political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, ‎stock market volatility; reliance on key management personnel; risks related to competition within the Company's industry and relating to technological advances; litigation risks; cyber-security risks; fixed price contracts may result in unexpected costs to the Company; risks of health epidemics, pandemics and similar ‎outbreaks; the tolling contracts not successfully being renegotiated on terms acceptable or favourable to the Company, or at all; and the other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form ‎and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.‎

The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those ‎expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be ‎given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if ‎any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are therefore cautioned ‎that the foregoing lists of important factors are not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the ‎forward-looking statements included in this news release. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly ‎qualified by this cautionary statement. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release contains "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "FOFI"), including about the financial results, revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA of Quarterhill for the year ended December 31, 2025. FOFI, as with forward-looking ‎statements ‎generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and qualifications, and are subject to the risks, set out ‎above in respect of forward-looking statements. Quarterhill's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from ‎management's ‎current expectations and, as a result, the Company's financial results may differ ‎materially from ‎the FOFI provided in this news release. The Company and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments and the FOFI contained in this news release was approved by management as of the date hereof, for purposes of providing further information about the Company's future business operations and results. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks and assumptions, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein, and such information is ‎presented for ‎illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of the Company's actual ‎financial position or ‎results of operations.‎

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands and in United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024





Revenues $33,889 $34,897 Direct cost of revenues 29,958 28,540 Gross profit 3,931 6,357 Operating expenses



Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,031 6,375 Research and development expenses 281 317 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 335 344 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 369 377 Amortization of intangible assets 1,974 2,237 Other charges 241 834

11,231 10,484 Results from operations (7,300) (4,127) Finance income (55) (268) Finance expense 1,493 1,705 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 272 (1,110) Other (income) expense (317) 133 Change in fair value of derivative liability (430) (495) Loss before taxes (8,263) (4,092) Current income tax expense 109 73 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (2) 53 Income tax expense 107 126 Net loss (8,370) (4,218)





Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:



Foreign currency translation adjustment 561 (685) Comprehensive loss ($7,809) ($4,903)





Loss per share - Basic ($0.07) ($0.04) Loss per share - Diluted ($0.07) ($0.04)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands and in United States dollars)

As at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024





Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $26,123 $31,893 Accounts receivable, net 19,353 20,716 Unbilled revenue 37,676 34,461 Income taxes receivable 206 231.00 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 10,405 10,143 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,291 4,588

98,054 102,032 Non-current assets



Accounts and other long-term receivables 4,899 4,781 Right-of-use assets, net 5,113 5,035 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,641 3,961 Intangible assets, net 77,448 78,370 Investment in other entity 3,919 3,919 Deferred compensation asset 988 1,050 Goodwill 31,115 30,960

127,123 128,076 TOTAL ASSETS $225,177 $230,108 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $27,100 $25,598 Income taxes payable 265 334 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,132 2,040 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,682 5,708 Current portion of long-term debt 2,125 2,125 Convertible debentures 37,304 36,825 Derivative liability 86 516

75,694 73,146 Non-current liabilities



Deferred revenue 1,935 1,574 Long-term lease liabilities 4,595 4,803 Long-term debt 14,762 15,273 Deferred compensation liabilities 1,017 1,100 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,606 2,577 Other long-term liabilities 512 512

25,427 25,839 TOTAL LIABILITIES 101,121 98,985 Shareholders' equity



Capital stock 315,086 314,630 Contributed surplus 127,732 127,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,709 12,148 Deficit (331,471) (323,101)

124,056 131,123 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $225,177 $230,108

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands and in United States dollars)





Three months ended March 31,



2025 2024 Operating activities:





Net loss

($8,370) ($4,218) Add (deduct) non-cash items:





Stock-based compensation expense

944 504 Depreciation and amortization

2,678 2,958 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

272 (1,110) Other (income) expense

(110) 181 Deferred and non-cash income tax (recovery) expense

(2) 53 Embedded derivatives

3 39 Change in fair value of derivative liability

(430) (495) Non-cash interest expense

539 540 Net change in non-cash working capital balances

853 (8,566) Cash used in operating activities

(3,623) (10,114) Financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities

(643) (577) Repayment of long-term debt

(531) (531) Cash used in financing activities

(1,174) (1,108) Investing activities:





Net proceeds from disposition of a joint venture

319 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(59) (201) Capitalized software costs

(916) (723) Cash used in investing activities

(656) (924) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

(317) (164) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,770) (12,310) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

31,893 42,733 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$26,123 $30,423

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands and in United States dollars)



Capital

Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Shareholders

' Equity Balance, January 1, 2024 $313,738 $126,129 $15,652 ($312,079) $143,440











Net loss - - - (4,218) (4,218) Other comprehensive loss - - (685) - (685) Stock-based compensation expense - 504 - - 504 Common shares issued from restricted stock units 263 (263) - - - Balance, March 31, 2024 $314,001 $126,370 $14,967 ($316,297) $139,041











Balance, January 1, 2025 $314,630 $127,446 $12,148 ($323,101) $131,123











Net loss - - - (8,370) (8,370) Other comprehensive income - - 561 - 561 Stock-based compensation expense - 944 - - 944 Common shares issued from restricted stock units 456 (658) - - (202) Balance, March 31, 2025 $315,086 $127,732 $12,709 ($331,471) $124,056

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands and in United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024

$ Per Share [2] $ Per Share







Net loss ($8,370) ($0.07) ($4,218) ($0.04) Adjusted for:







Income tax expense 107 0.00 126 0.00 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 272 0.00 (1,110) (0.01) Finance expense, net 1,438 0.01 1,437 0.01 Other charges 241 0.00 834 0.01 Depreciation and amortization 2,678 0.02 2,958 0.03 Stock based compensation expense 944 0.01 504 0.00 Change in fair value of derivative liability (430) (0.00) (495) (0.00) Other (income) expense (317) (0.00) 133 0.00 Adjusted EBITDA [1] ($3,437) ($0.03) $169 $0.00









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic 115,884,922

115,025,344





