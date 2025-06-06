Quarterhill Appoints David Charron as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced public technology company CFO brings deep capital markets and M&A expertise to support Quarterhill's next growth phase

TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced the appointment of David Charron as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective June 17, 2025. Mr. Charron brings more than 15 years of public company CFO experience and a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence in global technology businesses.

"We are pleased to welcome David to our leadership team at this pivotal moment in Quarterhill's evolution," said Chuck Myers, Chief Executive Officer at Quarterhill. "We have made important progress in our turnaround efforts over the past 18 months and are now in the late innings of this transformation. David's extensive public technology company experience, governance expertise, and proven M&A track record make him the ideal leader to help us execute on our next phase of growth."

Mr. Charron most recently served as CFO at Maropost Inc., a global private SaaS company. Prior to that, he spent three years as CFO of Tiny Ltd./WeCommerce Holdings Inc., a publicly traded technology holding company. His public company experience includes four years as CFO of Terago Networks Inc., during which time he also served as Interim CEO for six months, as well as at Redknee Solutions Inc., where he served as CFO and Corporate Secretary for eight years. At Redknee, Mr. Charron successfully closed and integrated five acquisitions, while completing $240 million in equity and credit financings.

Mr. Charron currently serves as Board Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for NowVertical Group, a publicly traded AI-focused data services company. He holds a Chartered Director designation from The Directors College at McMaster University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant, and earned his MBA from McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business and Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from McMaster University.

Added Mr. Myers: "I'd also like to thank Morgan Demkey for his dedicated service as Interim CFO during this transition period. Morgan will return to his full-time role as Vice President of Operations for our Safety & Enforcement unit, where he has consistently delivered strong results."

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling, safety and enforcement, and logistics solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

