Quantifind's AI-Powered Platform Aids IFAW in Ongoing Wildlife Trafficking Investigation

Quantifind technology helps identify key suspect and uncover previously unknown conviction linked to global wildlife crime network

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has used Quantifind's AI-powered risk intelligence platform to advance a transnational investigation into illegal wildlife trafficking. The investigation, which remains active, has already uncovered critical intelligence on a suspected trafficker operating between the Middle East and Central Africa.

In June 2025, IFAW's investigations team identified a trafficking group with suspected links to the illicit live animal trade. One individual, referred to as Marcel for anonymity, had been previously noted in open-source research. However, it was through Quantifind that investigators uncovered new and significant findings, including evidence of fraudulent company affiliations and a previously unknown conviction reported by regional African media sources.

"The intelligence we surfaced using Quantifind was both timely and actionable," said Christian Plowman, Program Manager at IFAW. "We were able to quickly validate our suspicions, uncover key details we hadn't found through traditional sources, and escalate our investigation based on reliable, corroborated data. It's a valuable tool for any organization fighting transnational crime."

Quantifind's platform enables users to search across structured and unstructured global data sources with natural language queries, automated risk scoring, and name variant detection. These features helped IFAW surface media reports, identify inconsistencies in company records, and prioritize leads in a matter of minutes.

Based on these findings, IFAW has notified international partners and expanded its investigation into the broader trafficking network. Further developments are expected in the coming months.

"Wildlife crime is a complex, evolving threat, and collaboration across borders and disciplines is essential," added Plowman. "With the right intelligence tools, we can close information gaps and act faster to protect endangered species."

Quantifind is proud to support frontline investigators and NGOs like IFAW in their efforts to combat wildlife crime, human trafficking, and other global threats.

Media Contact:

Annalisa Camarillo

CMO

[email protected]

(408) 472-3313

SOURCE Quantifind