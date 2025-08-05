Quantifind Joins Forces with OpenSanctions to Deliver the Gold Standard in Sanctions Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- As sanction regimes become more complex and scrutiny intensifies, institutions need more than a list; they need data with provenance and a performant AI engine to leverage it. Quantifind, the leading provider of AI-powered risk intelligence for financial crime detection and mitigation, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenSanctions, a globally recognized provider of quality-focused and fully transparent sanctions and watchlist data. The partnership integrates OpenSanctions' graph-based data into Quantifind's Graphyte™ platform, bringing unprecedented accuracy, data integrity, and auditability to compliance teams worldwide.

"Sanctions compliance today demands data quality rigor, and the stakes could not be higher," said Adam Mulliken, Chief Product Officer of Quantifind. "Our partnership with OpenSanctions provides our customers access to comprehensive, quality-checked, and fully traceable data that complements our AI platform's ability to detect and contextualize risk with accuracy, speed, and scale. It's a game-changing combination for organizations ready to replace outdated matching rules and proprietary, hand-curated lists in their sanctions programs."

"We believe compliance and transparency go hand in hand," said Friedrich Lindenberg, Founder of OpenSanctions. "By partnering with Quantifind, we're equipping global institutions with data they can fully trust—data that's accurate and traceable. Quantifind's leading analytical platform enables financial services firms to leverage our data, identifying and understanding risk early, and avoiding exposure to sanctions and other regulatory penalties. Together, we're setting a new standard in sanctions intelligence."

Purpose-Built for Real-World Complexity

OpenSanctions consolidates and deduplicates data from over 290 dataset collections worldwide into a unified model. Every data point is traceable to its source, and updates are propagated through fully automated pipelines. Quantifind's Graphyte platform integrates this data alongside its proprietary entity resolution, name science, and risk typologies—resulting in greater risk signal accuracy, faster screening, lower false positives, and fully explainable alerts

Shared Values

Both organizations are mission-driven. OpenSanctions is committed to democratizing access to high-quality sanctions and watchlist data, inviting a broader collective to join the fight against global corruption; Quantifind is building both the platform and the community that can bring focus to real signals of risk amongst a sea of noise. Their Convergence collective on Sanctions Evasion brings together private-public partners to work across sectors to identify better solutions to growing issues. Together, the two companies aim to transform global sanctions compliance with a modern solution—a scalable AI engine powered by authoritative, open data.

Beyond the collaboration on sanctions compliance, the two organizations intend to leverage their combined expertise to continue to address emergent, complex issues such as sanctions evasion network mapping, the growing use and misuse of cryptocurrency to facilitate crime and corruption, and malign state influence, to name a few. The OpenSanctions data is now natively available within Quantifind's Graphyte platform for sanctions screening, monitoring, and investigations.

