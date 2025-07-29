Former Army G-8 Chief Lieutenant General Erik C. Peterson Joins Quantifind to Advance AI-Powered National Security Missions

Decorated U.S. Army leader brings three decades of military command and strategy to strengthen Quantifind's expanding role in safeguarding America's most critical missions.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-driven risk intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Erik C. Peterson (U.S. Army, Retired) to its advisory board. The addition of General Peterson marks a strategic milestone in Quantifind's deepening commitment to national security, as the company continues to power mission-critical insights for US government agencies.

A highly decorated officer, General Peterson retired from active duty after serving more than 35 years in the United States Army. He most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, advising the Army's top leadership on strategy, modernization, and resource integration. His leadership spanned roles in aviation, special operations, and force development, expertise that aligns directly with Quantifind's role supporting rapid threat detection and strategic decision-making at scale.

"Quantifind's AI solutions power our mission to protect the defense industrial base from foreign and criminal threats," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and Co-founder of Quantifind. "It is an honor to work with Lieutenant General Peterson, whose operational experience with requirements, material modernization, and supporting supply chains will help us deliver our technology into the critical defense and intelligence workflows in which hidden malign covert networks can be most damaging."

Quantifind's AI platform enables real-time discovery and triage of high-risk entities by integrating open-source data and public records. Government agencies use Quantifind to uncover hidden networks, trace illicit flows, and operationalize data in defense of democratic institutions and global stability.

"I've spent my career leading warfighters and advising national security leaders to succeed in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment," said Lieutenant General Erik C. Peterson. "Quantifind delivers a capability to address this complex environment and maintain competitive advantage—data-driven insights with accuracy, speed, and scalability. I'm encouraged by forward-leaning technologies such as these as the nation sprints to outpace malign interests."

Quantifind has steadily expanded its federal impact through partnerships with federal civilian, defense, and law enforcement agencies. With scalable technology, deep subject-matter expertise, responsive problem-solving, and a commitment to ethical AI, Quantifind is rapidly becoming a trusted partner to those on the front lines of safeguarding national interests.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in threat intelligence automation, providing purpose-built solutions that transform how organizations detect and mitigate risk. The Graphyte™ platform serves as an essential AI co-pilot, delivering real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with complex, unstructured public information to uncover hidden threats and reduce false positives with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale. This empowers organizations to collaborate with trusted entities, focus on critical risks, and strengthen compliance with greater confidence and precision.

