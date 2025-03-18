Chartis Ranks Quantifind #1 in the Financial Crimes and Compliance 50 Report for Dynamic Risk Typologies--Underscoring why 7 of the top 10 banks in the US choose Quantifind

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a time when financial crime is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Quantifind has been recognized as the #1 AI Risk Intelligence Provider in the 2025 Financial Crimes and Compliance 50 (FCC50) Report by Chartis Research. This distinction reinforces Quantifind's leadership in AI-driven financial crime risk intelligence, equipping financial institutions, governments, and corporations with the power to detect, assess, and mitigate emerging threats with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and scale.

The Convergence of Financial Crime Risks Requires Advanced Intelligence

The global financial crime landscape has grown more complex, with illicit actors leveraging new technologies and geopolitical instability to exploit vulnerabilities across banking, fintech, and supply chain networks. Operation Destabilise, a U.K.-led initiative, recently uncovered a money-laundering network linking Russian operatives, European drug cartels, and cryptocurrency exchanges used to evade sanctions—a clear demonstration of how traditional organized crime, state actors, and emerging financial technologies are increasingly interconnected (Financial Times, 2024).

The ability to assess risk dynamically across multiple typologies—spanning sanctions evasion, fraud, money laundering, and human trafficking—is now mission-critical for compliance teams. Without real-time, AI-powered intelligence, financial institutions risk being reactive rather than proactive, allowing threats to materialize before they can be stopped.

"Financial crime networks operate across industries, borders, and regulatory frameworks—and fighting them requires a united front, said Annalisa Camarillo, EVP of Marketing at Quantifind." " On March 25, we are hosting the Human Trafficking Convergence event with our partners Polaris and Deloitte, major financial institutions, and public sector partners to leverage our AI-powered risk typologies in the real world. This event is about more than discussion; it's about action—applying financial crime intelligence to expose hidden networks and stop illicit finance at its source.

Why Quantifind is #1 in Risk Typology Functionality

Chartis' ranking evaluates vendors based on market influence, technological innovation, and strategic execution. Quantifind's top placement in Risk Typology Functionality reflects its ability to:

Deliver Accuracy in Risk Identification

The AI Risk Intelligence platform's intelligence significantly reduces false positives while elevating true risk signals, ensuring compliance teams focus on what truly matters.

Accelerate Investigations with AI-driven Context and Speed

Advanced entity resolution and contextual scoring give investigators real-time, actionable insights.

Scale with the Growing Complexity of Financial Crime

Risk typology assessments allow institutions to detect and prevent threats before they escalate.

Quantifind ability to screen tens of millions of entities in hours, with sub-100-ms API response times.

Uncover Hidden Risks

Quantifind excels in detecting complex financial crime patterns such as human trafficking, sanctions evasion, and money laundering, mapping them to real-world risk factors that are 2-3 degrees embedded in entity counterparties

Provide the Most Comprehensive Financial Crime Typology Coverage

Tailored risk models address sector-specific threats across banking, fintech, public sector, supply chain risk, and beyond.

Holistic intelligence spanning KYC, transaction surveillance, adverse media, sanctions screening, and payments.

"The financial crime space is evolving faster than ever before, and legacy risk models simply can't keep up," said Graham Bailey, COO at Quantifind. "Being ranked #1 in Risk Typology Functionality is a testament to the power of our AI-driven approach, which enables financial institutions to not only keep pace with emerging threats but stay ahead of them."

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in financial crime intelligence automation, providing purpose-built AI solutions that transform how organizations detect and mitigate risk. The Graphyte™ platform serves as an essential AI co-pilot, delivering real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with complex, unstructured public information to uncover hidden threats and reduce false positives with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale.

