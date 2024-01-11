QUAKER CANADA ISSUES RECALL DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK Français

Quaker Canada

11 Jan, 2024, 19:43 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Quaker Canada today announced a voluntary recall of granola bars and Harvest Crunch cereals due to the potential exposure to salmonella. This is the direct result of a recall initiated earlier today in the United States by the Quaker Oats Company. This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The recalled products listed below have been distributed across Canada. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Do not consume the recalled products. They can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-532-4004 from 10:00 a.m.5:30 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or visit www.QuakerRecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.

Quaker Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

Impacted product list can be found below:

JANUARY 11, 2024 RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product Description

Size

UPC

"Best Before" Date 
Between: 

Quaker Harvest Crunch
Original Granola Cereal

475 GR

55577105405

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch Dark
Chocolate Cranberry Almond
Granola Cereal

470 GR

55577105412

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch Raisin
Almond Granola Cereal 

510 GR

55577105429

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch Light
and Crisp Honey Nut Granola
Cereal

400 GR

55577105436

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch Light
& Crisp Raisin Almond
Granola Cereal

425 GR

55577105443

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch Apple
Crumble Granola Cereal

470 GR

55577105498

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch
Original

1.8 KG

55577312551

Jan 11 2024to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch
Original

1.4 KG

55577105504

Jan 11 2024to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch
Canadian Maple Cereal

475 GR

55577105511

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Harvest Crunch Cereal
Light and Crisp Honey Nut
Value Pack

1.2 KG

55577105528

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Chocolate
Chip Granola Bars

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120101

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Chewy S'mores
Granola Bars

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120118

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Chewy Rocky Road
Granola Bars 

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120125

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Chewy Apple Fruit
Crumble Granola Bars 

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120149

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Chewy Fruit Crumble
Peach Granola Bars

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120156

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Caramel
Chocolate Granola Bars

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120170

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Fruit Crumble
Strawberry Granola Bars

120 GR / 5 bars

55577120194

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Chocolate
Chip Granola Bars

960 GR / 40 bars

55577120200

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Chewy Smore's
Granola Bars

960 GR / 40 bars

55577120217

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Chewy Chocolatey
Fun

960 GR / 40 bars

55577120231

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun
Granola Bars

960 GR / 40 bars

55577120248

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun
Granola Bars 

1.15 KG / 48 bars

55577331071

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 

Quaker Chewy Chocolate
Chip Granola Bars

26 GR / 36 bars

55577781777

Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Caramel Nut
Granola Bars

156 GR / 5 bars

55577109700

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Chocolate Chip
Granola Bars 

156 GR / 5 bars

55577109717

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Rainbow Chip
Granola Bars

150 GR / 5 bars

55577109724

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Chocolate
Fudge Granola Bars

150 GR / 5 bars

55577109731

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Peanut Butter
Granola Bars

156 GR / 5 bars

55577109748

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Cookies and
Cream Granola Bars

150 GR / 5 bars

55577109793

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Salted
Butterscotch Crunch Granola
Bars

155 GR / 5 bars

55577109809

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

QUAKER DIPPS GRANOLA
BARS Variety Pack

935 GR / 30 bars

55577312537

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Dipps Granola

1.12 KG / 36 bars

55577312223

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Yogurt Strawberry
Granola Bars

175 GR / 5 bars

55577107430

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Yogurt Vanilla
Granola Bars

175 GR / 5 bars

55577107447

 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024

Quaker Yogurt Blueberry
Granola Bars

175 GR / 5 bars

55577107574

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Yogurt Variety Pack
Strawberry Blueberry Vanilla
Granola Bars

1.05 KG / 30 bars

55577311318

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Quaker Yogurt Variety Pack
Granola Bars

1.19 KG / 34 bars

55577312216

Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 

Captain Crunch Treat Bars
Berry BAR

110 GR / 5 bars

55577110416

Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
About Quaker Canada

A leader in the Canadian food industry for over 130 years, the Quaker brand features a power-packed line of nourishing food products with a wide range of choices. For more information, please visit quakeroats.ca.

Media Contact:

PepsiCo Canada Media Team
[email protected]

Consumer Contact:

1-800-532-4004

www.QuakerRecall.ca

SOURCE Quaker Canada

