MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Quaker Canada today announced a voluntary recall of granola bars and Harvest Crunch cereals due to the potential exposure to salmonella. This is the direct result of a recall initiated earlier today in the United States by the Quaker Oats Company. This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The recalled products listed below have been distributed across Canada. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Do not consume the recalled products. They can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-532-4004 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or visit www.QuakerRecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.

Quaker Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

Impacted product list can be found below:

JANUARY 11, 2024 RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product Description Size UPC "Best Before" Date

Between: Quaker Harvest Crunch

Original Granola Cereal 475 GR 55577105405 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch Dark

Chocolate Cranberry Almond

Granola Cereal 470 GR 55577105412 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch Raisin

Almond Granola Cereal 510 GR 55577105429 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch Light

and Crisp Honey Nut Granola

Cereal 400 GR 55577105436 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch Light

& Crisp Raisin Almond

Granola Cereal 425 GR 55577105443 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch Apple

Crumble Granola Cereal 470 GR 55577105498 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch

Original 1.8 KG 55577312551 Jan 11 2024to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch

Original 1.4 KG 55577105504 Jan 11 2024to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch

Canadian Maple Cereal 475 GR 55577105511 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Harvest Crunch Cereal

Light and Crisp Honey Nut

Value Pack 1.2 KG 55577105528 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Chocolate

Chip Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120101 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Chewy S'mores

Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120118 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Chewy Rocky Road

Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120125 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Chewy Apple Fruit

Crumble Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120149 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Chewy Fruit Crumble

Peach Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120156 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Caramel

Chocolate Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120170 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Fruit Crumble

Strawberry Granola Bars 120 GR / 5 bars 55577120194 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Chocolate

Chip Granola Bars 960 GR / 40 bars 55577120200 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Chewy Smore's

Granola Bars 960 GR / 40 bars 55577120217 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Chewy Chocolatey

Fun 960 GR / 40 bars 55577120231 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun

Granola Bars 960 GR / 40 bars 55577120248 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun

Granola Bars 1.15 KG / 48 bars 55577331071 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024 Quaker Chewy Chocolate

Chip Granola Bars 26 GR / 36 bars 55577781777 Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Caramel Nut

Granola Bars 156 GR / 5 bars 55577109700 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Chocolate Chip

Granola Bars 156 GR / 5 bars 55577109717 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Rainbow Chip

Granola Bars 150 GR / 5 bars 55577109724 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Chocolate

Fudge Granola Bars 150 GR / 5 bars 55577109731 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Peanut Butter

Granola Bars 156 GR / 5 bars 55577109748 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Cookies and

Cream Granola Bars 150 GR / 5 bars 55577109793 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Salted

Butterscotch Crunch Granola

Bars 155 GR / 5 bars 55577109809 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 QUAKER DIPPS GRANOLA

BARS Variety Pack 935 GR / 30 bars 55577312537 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Dipps Granola 1.12 KG / 36 bars 55577312223 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Yogurt Strawberry

Granola Bars 175 GR / 5 bars 55577107430 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Yogurt Vanilla

Granola Bars 175 GR / 5 bars 55577107447 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Yogurt Blueberry

Granola Bars 175 GR / 5 bars 55577107574 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Yogurt Variety Pack

Strawberry Blueberry Vanilla

Granola Bars 1.05 KG / 30 bars 55577311318 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Quaker Yogurt Variety Pack

Granola Bars 1.19 KG / 34 bars 55577312216 Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024 Captain Crunch Treat Bars

Berry BAR 110 GR / 5 bars 55577110416 Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024

About Quaker Canada

A leader in the Canadian food industry for over 130 years, the Quaker brand features a power-packed line of nourishing food products with a wide range of choices. For more information, please visit quakeroats.ca.

Media Contact: PepsiCo Canada Media Team

[email protected]

Consumer Contact: 1-800-532-4004 www .QuakerRecall.ca

SOURCE Quaker Canada