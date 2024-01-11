11 Jan, 2024, 19:43 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Quaker Canada today announced a voluntary recall of granola bars and Harvest Crunch cereals due to the potential exposure to salmonella. This is the direct result of a recall initiated earlier today in the United States by the Quaker Oats Company. This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
The recalled products listed below have been distributed across Canada. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Do not consume the recalled products. They can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-532-4004 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or visit www.QuakerRecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.
Quaker Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.
Impacted product list can be found below:
JANUARY 11, 2024 RECALLED PRODUCTS:
|
Product Description
|
Size
|
UPC
|
"Best Before" Date
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch
|
475 GR
|
55577105405
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch Dark
|
470 GR
|
55577105412
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch Raisin
|
510 GR
|
55577105429
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch Light
|
400 GR
|
55577105436
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch Light
|
425 GR
|
55577105443
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch Apple
|
470 GR
|
55577105498
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch
|
1.8 KG
|
55577312551
|
Jan 11 2024to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch
|
1.4 KG
|
55577105504
|
Jan 11 2024to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch
|
475 GR
|
55577105511
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Harvest Crunch Cereal
|
1.2 KG
|
55577105528
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Chocolate
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120101
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Chewy S'mores
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120118
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Rocky Road
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120125
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Apple Fruit
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120149
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Fruit Crumble
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120156
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Caramel
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120170
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Fruit Crumble
|
120 GR / 5 bars
|
55577120194
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Chocolate
|
960 GR / 40 bars
|
55577120200
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Smore's
|
960 GR / 40 bars
|
55577120217
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Chocolatey
|
960 GR / 40 bars
|
55577120231
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun
|
960 GR / 40 bars
|
55577120248
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun
|
1.15 KG / 48 bars
|
55577331071
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
|
Quaker Chewy Chocolate
|
26 GR / 36 bars
|
55577781777
|
Jan 11 2024 to Sep 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Caramel Nut
|
156 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109700
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Chocolate Chip
|
156 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109717
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Rainbow Chip
|
150 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109724
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Chocolate
|
150 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109731
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Peanut Butter
|
156 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109748
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Cookies and
|
150 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109793
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Salted
|
155 GR / 5 bars
|
55577109809
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
QUAKER DIPPS GRANOLA
|
935 GR / 30 bars
|
55577312537
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Dipps Granola
|
1.12 KG / 36 bars
|
55577312223
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Yogurt Strawberry
|
175 GR / 5 bars
|
55577107430
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Yogurt Vanilla
|
175 GR / 5 bars
|
55577107447
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Yogurt Blueberry
|
175 GR / 5 bars
|
55577107574
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Yogurt Variety Pack
|
1.05 KG / 30 bars
|
55577311318
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Quaker Yogurt Variety Pack
|
1.19 KG / 34 bars
|
55577312216
|
Jan 11 2024 to Oct 7 2024
|
Captain Crunch Treat Bars
|
110 GR / 5 bars
|
55577110416
|
Jan 11 2024 to Jul 9 2024
A leader in the Canadian food industry for over 130 years, the Quaker brand features a power-packed line of nourishing food products with a wide range of choices. For more information, please visit quakeroats.ca.
|
Media Contact:PepsiCo Canada Media Team
[email protected]
|
Consumer Contact:
1-800-532-4004www.QuakerRecall.ca
SOURCE Quaker Canada
