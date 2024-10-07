Quaker Canada Collaborates on a Breakfast Bar Makeover in Délı̨ne, NWT, the Birthplace of Hockey

Bringing the theme of "You've Got This" to the birthplace of hockey, the Quaker Breakfast Bar renovation will provide nutritious, delicious options to support local community both on and off the ice.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Quaker Canada ventured to what is known as the birthplace of hockey, Délı̨ne (pronounced "day-le-neh"), Northwest Territories, to give The Jerry Vital Memorial Arena kitchen a Quaker Breakfast Bar makeover. A pillar in the town for over 30 years, the arena is more than just a place for hockey — it's a hub for Délı̨ne First Nations to gather, play sports, drum, dance, sew, and share meals year-round. The renovation aims to enrich this space, fostering collaboration and passion both inside the arena and beyond.

"It's been an honor to collaborate with Quaker Canada over the last couple of years on this project. Seeing it come to fruition this August has been a wonderful experience as it means a lot to me and the people in our community," commented Danny Gaudet, ?ekw'ahtide' (chief) of Délı̨ne.

Last year, Quaker Canada began the Quaker Breakfast Bar initiative to help hockey communities continue to thrive. The community of Navan, Ontario, received an arena renovation that brought them together and reignited the community's love for the game. Continuing with that commitment in partnership with local government officials, Délı̨ne was chosen this year because of the Sahtu Dene, Délı̨ne First Nations' unparalleled passion for hockey and community connection.

"The You've Got This platform is about offering Canadians the tools to do and be their best," said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "As a proud supporter of Canadian hockey communities, we are thrilled to bring this Quaker Breakfast Bar renovation to the community of Délı̨ne where not only hockey but the arena itself connect and bring people together. The Quaker Breakfast Bar is our way of energizing the community so that everyone can take on the days that matter."

Home to the Délı̨ne Braves and Délı̨ne Chiefs (also known as the Oldtimers), the local hockey teams, The Jerry Vital Memorial Arena rink also serves as training ground for an annual free hockey camp led by between 1-6 NHL players to inspire the next generation of athletes, some who fly or drive in from neighboring regions to attend. This coupled with its fly-in only locale, with a population of around 650, strong history with the sport and deep-rooted connection to oats - which are used in local dishes like caribou stew – made Délı̨ne a perfect match for the second year of the Quaker Breakfast Bar campaign.

This August, The Jerry Vital Memorial kitchen was transformed into a fully stocked Quaker Breakfast Bar, featuring a variety of Quaker's high-in-protein products, including its newest line of products, Protein+ instant oatmeal. The Quaker Breakfast Bar renovations are a way to give hockey communities high-in protein, delicious-tasting breakfast time and snack options to help them take on the day with confidence.

To showcase the Délı̨ne kitchen renovation, Quaker has partnered with Sportsnet to produce a 3-minute segment, featuring former NHL hockey player and current Sportsnet news anchor, Colby Armstrong, that will air on the first Hockey Night in Canada of the year on October 12th.

To learn more about the fulsome campaign and extended Quaker Protein line of products, please visit quakeroats.ca.

About Deline

The Sahtúot'ı̨nę, or "People of Great Bear Lake," are deeply connected to Sahtú (Great Bear Lake) through their creation stories and history. Traditionally, Dene family groups lived throughout the Sahtú region, which spans nearly 32,000 km², and eventually settled in Délı̨nę, meaning "where the water flows." Today, they continue to maintain their ties to the land, preserving their culture, language, and spiritual traditions.

The Sahtúot'ı̨nę reside in Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, and Tulı́t'a in the Northwest Territories (NWT). While connected, these communities retain their unique cultural and linguistic identities. They speak Sahtúot'ı̨nę Kǝdǝ́, an official language of the Déline Got'ı̨nę Government. Délı̨nę remains a key location for cultural, spiritual, and social gatherings, ensuring the continued vitality of the Sahtúot'ı̨nę culture

About Quaker Canada

A leader in the Canadian food industry since 1902, the Quaker brand features food products with a wide range of choices. For more information, please visit quakeroats.ca.

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood, Cheetos and Havoc. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Quaker Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

