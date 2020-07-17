QuadReal Property Group Launches Its Green Bond Framework

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal") is proud to announce today its Green Bond Framework to finance sustainable investments and projects through BCI QuadReal Realty ("BQR"). BQR is the primary issuing entity of unsecured notes for British Columbia Investment Management Corporation's ("BCI") real estate program. BCI is a Canadian leader in investment fund management that provides services to British Columbia's public sector.

"When QuadReal was launched, we established the principles of responsible investing and management," said Dennis Lopez, QuadReal's Chief Executive Officer. "QuadReal's Green Bond Framework demonstrates our approach to how we select and execute our projects to achieve the goal of having a positive impact on the environment."

QuadReal's Green Bond Framework has been reviewed by Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and analysis. Sustainalytics issued a second party opinion confirming that QuadReal's Green Bond Framework is credible and impactful, and aligns with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles 2018.

QuadReal is committed to providing ongoing reporting and transparency and will provide annual updates on its website until net proceeds of a green bond issuance are fully allocated to Eligible Green Projects. A copy of QuadReal's Green Bond Framework and Sustainalytics' second party opinion is available at www.quadreal.com/sustainability/green-bonds. For more information about QuadReal's ongoing commitment to sustainability including its approach, progress, and actions and related documents, please visit: www.quadreal.com/sustainability.

About QuadReal Property Group and BCI QuadReal Realty

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, QuadReal is a global real estate investment, operating and development company. QuadReal manages the real estate and mortgage programs of BCI, one of Canada's largest asset managers with a $153.4 billion portfolio as of March 31, 2019.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

BCI QuadReal Realty is an actively managed pooled investment portfolio of real estate and real estate-related investments. All the assets of BQR are held in trust by BCI and managed by QuadReal Property Group. BQR's holdings span property types, geographic locations, investment sizes and risk profiles. BQR's investment strategy is to be well-diversified and to hold quality properties and investments that will perform well across multiple economic cycles. BQR was formerly known as Realpool Investment Fund.

