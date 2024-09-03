Quadreal Property Group and Mattamy Homes kickstart transformational $6 billion west-end Toronto neighbourhood with the launch of The Clove, the flagship development at Cloverdale Mall

The Clove will be a striking 33-storey tower, together with an adjoining nine-storey mid-rise building, totalling more than 600 condominiums. It will kickstart the coordinated transformation of QuadReal's existing 32-acre shopping centre site into a vibrant, sustainable, and innovative mixed-use urban neighbourhood that honours the rich history of the surrounding community.

"This first building is the singular opportunity to get in on the ground-floor as this 32-acre master-planned community takes shape over the next decade. The team has worked hard to design a tower that will serve as a gateway to the rest of the development, while offering a striking presence on Toronto's west-end skyline," says Niall Haggart, President, GTA Urban Division, Mattamy Homes. "QuadReal's track record of excellence is undeniable, and this game-changing partnership brings one of Canada's largest pension funds together with Canada's largest homebuilding company to offer high-quality housing and long-term value to future residents and the community as a whole".

"To many, Cloverdale is and will always be the heart of central Etobicoke and QuadReal is committed to a long-term vision that elevates the role it will play in the community for decades to come," says Aaron Knight, Senior Vice President, Development, QuadReal. "We're embarking on a deliberate, multi-year process, informed by extensive consultations and community feedback, to extend the existing neighbourhood onto our site, and deliver a new kind of gentle urbanism. Built on the values of the existing community, the Cloverdale master-plan aims to foster connections to new neighbours and community, transit, walking and green spaces and to provide new dynamic retail, cultural and social opportunities."

Designed by Giannone Petricone Associates, who also helmed the design of the Cloverdale master plan, The Clove's architectural expression is meant to evoke a feeling of movement and connection to the outdoors.

"There is a very palpable reverence for the surrounding community. The design is not trying to disrupt what people like about living in Central Etobicoke. Instead, the goal is to capture that feeling, and innovate on both a macro level with the master plan, and on a building level with The Clove," says Ralph Giannone, founding partner, GPA Architects. "The result is a signature building, and new master plan, that opens up new opportunities for long-term residents to stay in the community they love, while also allowing new residents to move into this part of the city."

Depending on the perspective of the viewer, The Clove is either stepping down gently toward the surrounding homes, or it is climbing up toward the sky, with a series of cascading terraces, which will overlook the new Cloverdale development as it matures. Fluttering, horizontal bands will accentuate the building's distinct form, adding to the feeling of movement and the almost breeze-like architecture of the tower. The adjoining mid-rise building sits along Dundas Street, bringing the building up to the corner with a more urban gesture, punctuated by a new privately-owned, publicly accessible space (POPS). A lush courtyard offers an almost resort-like feel for residents as they pull up to the building, evoking a more urban, contemporary take on the 'Tower in a Park.'

Current plans for the larger 32-acre Cloverdale Mall site, located at the intersection of Highway 427 and Dundas Street West in central Etobicoke, were informed by an extensive public engagement process. QuadReal collected feedback from more than 15,000 local constituents and consulted with partners at the City of Toronto to ensure that Cloverdale continues to be the hub of the community. As a result of the feedback received, QuadReal is coordinating its development plans to ensure services, and amenities remain operable during the build out of the community.

When complete, Cloverdale will include revitalized retail, residential and green spaces. The newly reimagined retail space will continue to welcome tenants that have served the community for decades and will span more than 180,000 square feet. More than 5,000 new condo and purpose-built rental units will help meet the housing needs of the growing community, and the area will be transformed by two public parks and additional green spaces. A new streets and blocks network will connect community amenities, and transportation essentials.

Taking a long-term, phased approach, QuadReal aims to redevelop the site keeping several goals top of mind including a focus on sustainable design, robust transit integration, improved connectivity and thoughtful assimilation into the surrounding neighbourhood.

Built in 1956 as an open-air plaza with a central pedestrian promenade in a Modernist architectural style, Cloverdale Mall has always been a centerpiece of the community. It was expanded and converted to an enclosed mall in the 1980s and underwent major renovations in 2006. Currently it is anchored by Home Hardware, Rexall Drugstore, Winners, Kitchen Stuff Plus and Metro as well as a host of community-focused organizations that occupy space in the mall.

The Clove is a a 33-storey tower, and adjoining 9-storey midrise, offering a range of residences from studio to three-bedrooms starting from the $400's. For more information visit https://mattamyhomes.com/ontario/gta/etobicoke/the-clove.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $77.6 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

For additional information please contact: Press Contacts: Vakis Boutsalis, kg&a, [email protected], 416-578-1741, Amanda Wilson , Watkins, QuadReal, [email protected]; Brent Carey, Mattamy Homes, [email protected]