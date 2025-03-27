Mattamy Homes' Urban Design Studio Wins Gold at The Nationals

Mattamy's Urban Design Studio, envisioned together with Figure3, one of Canada's most distinguished interior design firms, excels in effortlessly combining functionality and sophistication, providing homebuyers with thoughtfully curated designer packages.

"Winning Gold at The Nationals is a tremendous honour for Mattamy Homes," says Niall Haggart, President of Mattamy's GTA Urban Division. "This recognition from the NAHB highlights our commitment to innovative design and an exceptional customer experience, reflecting our dedication to transforming the home-buying journey."

Mattamy's award-winning Design Studio includes:

An inspiring space that enhances the customer experience

A functional layout that simplifies the home-personalization process

An innovative approach that streamlines the home-buying journey

Two model kitchens and one model washroom, along with multiple features like laundry closets, door selections, EV charge stations, and many more home-design elements, enabling homeowners the opportunity to touch and feel the product and understand scale, an important offering when buying a pre-construction home

Cutting-edge design-trends and finishes

Mattamy's Urban Design Studio has facilitated more than 800 design appointments since its opening in 2023

Learn more about Mattamy Homes and the company's commitment to exceptional designs and communities by visiting https://mattamyhomes.com/ontario/gta.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Figure3

Figure3 is one of Canada's most distinguished interior design firms, recognized for its innovative approach that leverages design-based research and brand strategy to help clients achieve the best connection between people and place. Based in Toronto and independently owned, Figure3 boasts an entrepreneurial team of over 60 creative thought leaders specializing in workplace, residential, hospitality, and retail design. For over 28 years, Figure3 has been a trusted partner, delivering exceptional design solutions across various sectors.

For more information: Quinn Samardzic, Vice President, Marketing,[email protected]