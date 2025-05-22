Mattamy Homes Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes has again been recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2025 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Mattamy was a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program in 2020 and requalified in 2025 to maintain its status as a Best Managed Gold Standard company.

Celebrating more than 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"Over the past year, the pace of change in our industry has only accelerated — and once again, our team at Mattamy has embraced every challenge as an opportunity," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "What continues to inspire me is how adaptable, resourceful, and forward-thinking our people are. In the face of uncertainty, they consistently find ways to drive success. Being again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in this environment reflects that resilience, and it's something we're incredibly proud of."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Mattamy Homes, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in North America, with more than 45 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

