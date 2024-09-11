Blair Hagkull Joins QuadReal's Board of Directors

Seasoned real estate professional brings 35 years of international experience to QuadReal

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal") is pleased to announce the addition of Blair Hagkull to its Board of Directors. With a wealth of experience spanning over 35 years in global real estate across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Blair brings a heightened commitment to international growth at QuadReal.

Blair Hagkull (CNW Group/QuadReal Property Group)

Throughout his career, Blair has managed, developed, advised, and transacted real estate assets in twenty countries. Formerly serving as Managing Director of JLL Canada and founding Managing Director of JLL Middle East, Blair also played a leading role in Canada's two largest urban communities with Concord Pacific Developments and contributed to globally significant real estate with Emaar Properties PJSC, and as co-founder and Managing Partner of RSP Group based in Dubai, UAE.

"Blair's varied market experience, relentless passion for real estate and advancement of the industry as well as his success as an entrepreneur is of great value to the Board. He understands the importance of thinking innovatively to respond to change and challenges and can support the team's ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable returns for our clients while creating positive communities for generations to come," said Tom Garbutt, Board Chair.

Blair has served in a wide range of board positions in both Canada and the Middle East. He served as Founding Vice Chairman of the National Omani Hospitality Company in Muscat, Oman, Chair of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Middle East and Trustee of the American School of Dubai. He was Chair of the International Advisory Board of the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria, governance chair of the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, and Board Chair, St Michaels University School.

"I appreciate the focus on innovative community building and the long term, future oriented approach the QuadReal team uses to anchor its decisions across all areas of the business. I am truly impressed by the growth, ambition, and impact of QuadReal since 2016 and I look forward to being able to offer my own perspectives and insights as a member of its Board," said Blair.

Blair's appointment brings the membership of QuadReal's Board to nine members. In addition to seven independent real estate professionals, the Board includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation's (BCI) Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy & Risk, Ramy Rayes. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs.

With CAD $250.4 billion of gross managed assets as of March 31, 2024, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

For information about QuadReal's Board of Directors visit:

https://www.quadreal.com/about/leadership/#board-of-directors

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $77.6 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

SOURCE QuadReal Property Group

Media Contact: Hannah Wanlin, QuadReal Property Group, 416-881-5129, [email protected]