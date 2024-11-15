Quadra continues to deliver innovative solutions for mining customers

MALARTIC, QC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Quadra Group Ltd. ("Quadra"), a leader in logistics, industrial supply chain solutions, and on-site technical support in the resources industry, is proud to announce, in conjunction with Octium Solutions Inc., an investment in the expansion of its railway infrastructure in Malartic, Quebec. The expansion will enhance the transportation of bulk chemical commodities (both liquid and dry) to mining customers throughout the region as well as in Ontario, supporting hard rock mining operations in the Canadian shield and the growing resource extraction sector.

Pierre Thivierge, CEO and President of Octium Solutions, Inc., commented on the development:

"We are excited to support the mining industry with this new rail infrastructure. Our investment will enhance supply chain reliability for our mining customers, ensuring they have access to the bulk chemical products they need for their operations. This rail investment will help to de-risk the region by providing local storage and an alternative to road freight which is currently being used to move bulk chemical products into the Abitibi market. Lastly, moving bulk chemical products by rail will help customers with their greenhouse gas emission targets."

The Malartic Site Expansion Project will improve the efficiency and capacity of rail services, ensuring the safe, timely and cost-effective transport of critical bulk chemical commodities. The railway expansion connects to the main CN Rail Line, adding 2,000 feet of rail capacity to the existing 1,500 feet. New facility features include a 6,500 square foot heated warehouse for short- and long-term storage and transloading services with the ability to shunt rail cars on site with a new loco tractor. The Site will serve as a vital link between suppliers and mining sites in the region and is part of Quadra's long-term strategy to support key industries in Canada. It is expected to be completed and begin to service customers by the end of November 2024.

About Quadra

The largest Canadian-owned chemical distributor and ninth-largest distributor in North America, Quadra combines strong market focus with long-standing supplier and customer relationships. Quadra prides itself on its exclusive partnerships with the world's best manufacturers and dedicated industry professionals who respond to changing market dynamics and emerging industry trends.

