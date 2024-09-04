QUADRA & NUNACOR ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for

mining and industrial projects in NunatuKavut.

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Nunacor Development Corporation ("Nunacor") and Quadra Group Ltd. ("Quadra") are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will expand Quadra's products and services in Labrador, while bringing supply capacity, revenue, and opportunities to Nunacor and communities in NunatuKavut.

Nunacor logo (CNW Group/Quadra) Nunacor and Quadra's Mining Team Discuss the Road to Partnership (CNW Group/Quadra)

Quadra, an industry leader with an extensive logistics network and secure supply chain, instills trust and confidence through its excellent service to customers, suppliers, and partners. This collaboration leverages Quadra's experience and expertise to diversify Nunacor's offerings for the mining and industrial sectors.

Additionally, Quadra will implement educational programs, such as "You Be the Chemist," for youth in classrooms across NunatuKavut and will provide an annual student scholarship. This partnership aims to enhance services, build capacity, create educational and employment opportunities, and generate revenue for growth.

Quotes

"Nunacor strategically partners with industry leaders who have a proven track record on delivering a return on investments. Together, we have identified opportunities for economic development and growth, creating long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships that propel both of us forward. Quadra demonstrates a willingness to invest in our communities, and exhibits like-minded, community-oriented values." – Andy Turnbull, CEO, Nunacor

"Our Strategic Partnership with Nunacor extends beyond conventional business relationships. We have always held a people-first philosophy and approach, with a strong interest in supporting communities. We're thrilled to embark on creating mutually beneficial and sustainable business opportunities with Nunacor, investing in meaningful collaboration and capacity building initiatives with NunatuKavut Communities." – Anne Marie Infilise, President and CEO, Quadra.

About Nunacor

Nunacor's mission is to cultivate sustainable growth and development opportunities through sound business decisions, strategic partnerships, and innovative thinking. It seeks to develop business opportunities on behalf of the NunatuKavut Community Council and generate sustainable dividends for reinvestment into its communities. Nunacor has a diverse business portfolio including an energy company, fisheries company, commercial real estate, hotel, and restaurant as well as strategic alliance partners.

About Quadra

The largest Canadian-owned chemical distributor and ninth-largest distributor in North America, Quadra combines strong market focus with long-standing supplier and customer relationships. Quadra prides itself on its exclusive partnerships with the world's best manufacturers and dedicated industry professionals who respond to changing market dynamics and emerging industry trends.

SOURCE Quadra

Media Contact: Tara Howse, Marketing and Social Media Coordinator, Nunacor Development Corporation, 709.896.5722, [email protected]; Alison Benoit, Brand Marketing Manager - Oil & Gas, Mining, Quadra Group, 403.880.5781, [email protected]