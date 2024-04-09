Quadra and Oosita & Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation Announce LP

The Partnership commits to reconciliation while meeting oil sand customers' evolving needs.

CALGARY, AB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Oosita, a driving force for prosperity and reconciliation for the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation (FCMN) and Quadra [Quadra Chemicals Inc.], the largest Canadian owned chemical distributor, are excited to announce a limited partnership (LP). Together, the Oosita-Quadra LP commits to sharing the journey to advance the reconciliation process and meet the evolving needs of oil sands customers in the Athabasca Region, Alberta.

The Oosita-Quadra Board of Directors, and Quadra’s Energy Team Discuss the Road to Partnership.

Oosita partners with industry leaders who share a mission and vision for innovation, economic prosperity and exemplary service and product delivery. Quadra's extensive logistics network and supply security gives trust and confidence in their commitment to excellent service to customers, suppliers, and partners.

Oosita is derived from the Cree word Oostá, which means to take what work there is and to get it done. We partner with best-in-sector businesses in oil and gas, technology, and beyond to solve problems, disrupt the market, create new products, and pioneer unique services. Our team seeks partners who share our mission and vision for innovation, evolution, exemplary service, and product delivery. The Oosita-Quadra LP demonstrates these capabilities," said Eddison Lee-Johnson, CEO of Oosita Group of Companies Inc.

This partnership seeks to deliver unparalleled value to oil sands operators, while crystalizing our neighbourly relationship. "We are thrilled to embark on this business relationship with Quadra. Clients can expect excellent service from a Canadian-owned chemicals company with excellent distribution and supply logistics network across Canada. This business is one of the first Indigenous-owned chemicals companies in Canada, and it will directly benefit the community of Fort Chipewyan. - President Kendrick Cardinal, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation.

"In forging this transformative long-term partnership between Oosita and Quadra, shared core values like entrepreneurship between the two entities felt natural and synergistic. Quadra is a Canadian, family-owned, privately held business. We have always held a people-first philosophy and approach to business relationships with a strong interest in supporting communities. This collaboration allows us to develop sustainable and mutually beneficial business together. Knowing this partnership will contribute to the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation community programs, education, healthcare, and cultural initiatives is important to us and to several of our customer and supplier partners." -Anne Marie Infilise, President and CEO, Quadra.

About Oosita and Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation

Led by innovators, powered by incredible partnerships, and backed by a heritage of quality work, Oosita pioneer's new ways to serve clients. A leader in service and product delivery, we actively seek out partnerships to propel our mission and vision. Proudly Indigenous, Oosita is the independent business group of the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation. All chemical business scope of Oosita is handled under Chip Metis Integrated Services (CMIS), the Chemical orchestrator and engagement partner for Oosita.

About Quadra

The largest Canadian owned chemical distributor and eleventh-largest distributor in North America, Quadra combines strong market focus with long-standing supplier and customer relationships. Quadra prides itself on its exclusive partnerships with the world's best manufacturers and dedicated industry professionals who respond to changing market dynamics and emerging industry trends.

SOURCE Quadra

For further information: Media Contact: Alison Benoit, [email protected]