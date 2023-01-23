Qtrade Direct Investing provides the Best Online Brokerage Service Experience in Canada according to Surviscor

Surviscor Online Brokerage Service Level Experience Rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Qtrade Direct Investing provides the best customer service experience amongst Canadian Online Brokerage firms as measured by the 2023 Surviscor Online Brokerage Service Level Experience review. Canaccord Genuity Direct finished in 2nd and Questrade, the best firm in the prior two years, rounded out the top three.

Canadian Online Brokerage Service Experience Rankings Rank Firm Score 1 Qtrade Direct Investing 91 % 2 Canaccord Genuity Direct 89 % 3 Questrade 76 % 4 Interactive Brokers 73 % 5 RBC Direct Investing 61 % 6 Wealthsimple Trade 48 % 7 TD Direct Investing 45 % 8 Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage 40 % 9 CI Direct Trading 36 % 10 Desjardins Online Brokerage 20 % 11 Scotia iTRADE 14 % 12 HSBC InvestDirect 13 % 13 BMO InvestorLine 10 % 14 CIBC Investor's Edge 7 % 15 National Bank Direct Brokerage 5 %

"The main concern is four of the six big bank-owned firms failed to rank in the top 10 for service," said Glenn LaCoste Tweet this

"Good news continued throughout 2022 as most firm response times improved for the second consecutive year after many years of neglect that was blamed on increased trading volumes. The glaring concern is the trend within the big bank owned firms as four of the six fall outside the top 10, a trend that is also mirrored in our digital banking reviews," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Group. "Congratulations to Qtrade Direct Investing for its continued service response excellence and its breadth of service interaction choices for all types of digital investors," added Mr. LaCoste.

"What makes a great online brokerage firm for investors is not only a great online trading experience but also being supported by a great service team. At Qtrade, we're always listening to our customers, surveying them regularly on our service and rapidly making updates and enhancements through our commitment to continuous improvement. A strong customer-focused culture is embedded into our DNA," said Christine Zalzal, Senior Vice President, Head of Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth. "As more Canadians explore the world of self-directed investing, we're continuing to invest in our people and our platform to help build their confidence to build their wealth."

The review, now in its 18th year, analyzes digital service interaction methods and availability at each firm, including both desktop and mobile platforms, and reviewed 147 individual interactions with each firm between January and December 2022 to complete the analysis. The review highlights can be found in Surviscor's Between The Lines blog at https://www.surviscor.com/blog/reviews/canadas-best-and-worst-online-brokerage-customer-service-level-experiences.

For further information on the Surviscor Canadian Consumer Banking Service Level Experience scorCard, visit Surviscor | Online Brokerage Service Level Experience Rankings.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

www.surviscor.com

SOURCE Surviscor Inc.

For further information: Surviscor Inc., Mr. LaCoste, President, [email protected]