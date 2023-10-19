PwC will use Google Cloud technologies to proactively protect and simplify security operations

New joint solution will use comprehensive hunting and detection engineering to help organizations build a resilient value chain ecosystem

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - PwC Canada has collaborated with Google Cloud to bring a cost-optimized and innovative solution to market that will help clients better protect themselves against cybersecurity attacks.

The solution, known as the Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), helps clients manage cybersecurity threats and protect their data. According to PwC Canada's 26th Global CEO survey, threat actors, which are both espionage and financially motivated, are currently one of the biggest concerns for CEOs. Protecting an organization's value-chain ecosystem is of vital importance. The consequences of a cyber threat or attack could be catastrophic and could hinder their ability to function and significantly impact profitability.

"The solution enables our client's Value Chain to be resilient when faced with the evolving threats of today and tomorrow," says Umang Handa, Partner, National Leader, Managed Security Services, PwC Canada. "We have leveraged artificial intelligence to help gather, automate, analyze and take key decisions for our cybersecurity services."

Among other benefits, this new joint solution will provide:

Rapid Automated Threat Detection and Response capability using Google Chronicle SIEM, PwC's automation insights and PwC's Global Threat Intelligence capability

Effective cybersecurity threat detection and response with comprehensive hunting and detection engineering using PwC's Cyber Detection Insights accelerator

Breach attack simulation using PwC's Purple teaming accelerators (continuous purple teaming)

Comprehensive visibility across the estate using PwC's Cyber Automation on Google Cloud's Chronicle SOAR and PwC's Cyber Chatbot for interactive and intelligent response, developed on Google Cloud

"In today's rapidly evolving security and threat landscape, solutions that enable proactive protection are critical for enterprises," says Jim Anderson, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "By utilizing Google Cloud technologies, PwC will enable customers to simplify security operations and improve efficiency to enhance protection of their organizations."

MXDR was developed using the key services and capabilities from PwC's Cyber Digital Accelerators and Google Cloud's cybersecurity products. The solution's defensive measures can be applied across all industries.

"At PwC, we are well known as market leaders in cybersecurity. Applying Google Cloud's security tools for our security solutions is a winning combination," says Chiel Hendriks, Managing Director, Google Cloud Alliance, PwC Canada. "I am confident in the positive impact this new solution will have on making the digital world safer for our customers, and the industry as a whole."

For more information about our cybersecurity managed security solutions, visit our website here. For more information about our Google Cloud alliance solutions, visit our website here .

