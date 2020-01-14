Putting a Spotlight on Canada's Artistic Heritage

The Government of Canada supports a travelling exhibition dedicated to painter George Paginton

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government is Canada is committed to providing access to and promoting the exhibition of Canada's important artistic heritage.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $155,940 to support the Peel Art Gallery Museum + Archives (PAMA) in mounting the exhibition, George Paginton: Painting a Nation.

The investment provides increased visibility and access to Paginton's works, which celebrate and draw inspiration from the beauty of Canada's natural environment.

This funding, provided through Canadian Heritage's Museums Assistance Program, will allow the exhibition to show at the PAMA until February 9, 2020, and then travel to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in New Brunswick.

""Canada's museums are vital to the health of our communities and the growth of our economy. As curators of culture and history, they preserve and present our stories. Providing access to the works of artists like George Paginton helps bring communities together and promotes a better understanding of our shared histories."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am thrilled that our government is supporting efforts of the Peel Art Museum Gallery +Archives to showcase the works of George Paginton. This project will allow Canadians to discover an iconic artist and gain a new appreciation for our significant artistic heritage."

—Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament (Brampton South)

"The George Paginton: Painting a Nation exhibition fills gaps in Canadian art history and highlights a re-discovered landscape painter who captured the beauty of Canada through plein air painting. The exhibition supported by the Museums Assistance Program marks the introduction of his work, which spanned over 70 years. The opportunity to create new Canadian art history is thrilling. Paginton pursued his private passion of capturing the essence of the Canadian landscape with a sense of purpose."

—Sharona Adamowicz-Clements, Co-Curator, Peel Art Museum Gallery + Archives

The Museums Assistance Program (MAP) supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

The Access to Heritage component of the MAP provides funding to heritage organizations for travelling exhibitions in Canada.

The mandate of the Peel Art Gallery Museum + Archives is to share the story of Peel Region by providing opportunities for creative exploration and discussion. It provides a range of contemporary and historical exhibitions, publications and online projects.

George Paginton, a peer of members of the Group of Seven, documented the wonder of nature from coast to coast. A prolific yet very private artist, Paginton created over 1,500 oil paintings, the majority of which were never exhibited or sold commercially. The exhibition and associated publication will examine his work in the context of his time, and his contributions to the canon of Canadian art.

