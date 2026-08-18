Purolator releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Eighth annual report showcases measurable progress in fleet electrification, employee well-being and community impact

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Purolator today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, Leading through Change: 65 Years of Delivering Purpose in Action, highlighting progress in fleet electrification, employee well-being, operational innovation and community impact.

Last year, Purolator added 274 all-electric delivery vehicles, bringing its total EV fleet to more than 550 vehicles across Canada as part of the company's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as highlighted in its 2025 Sustainability Report.

As Purolator marked 65 years of service in Canada, the report reflects how the company is adapting to meet the evolving needs of customers and communities while advancing its long-term sustainability strategy. Highlights include the expansion of its all-electric vehicle fleet to more than 550 vehicles, investments in energy-efficient facilities and technology, and support for communities through initiatives such as Purolator Tackle Hunger®, which delivered more than 2.8 million meals to individuals facing hunger in 2025.

"As the logistics landscape continues to evolve, we're focused on taking actions that strengthen our network and support a more sustainable future," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "The progress highlighted in this year's report reflects our commitment to reducing our environmental impact, supporting the communities we serve and continuing to evolve alongside the needs of our customers and communities."

Highlights of Purolator's 2025 sustainability achievements include:

Planet

Added 274 all-electric (EV) delivery trucks in 2025, bringing its total EV fleet to more than 550 vehicles across Canada.

Delivered more than seven million packages through all-electric last-mile operations.

Replaced more than five million litres of petroleum diesel with renewable diesel.

Expanded charging infrastructure to 17 sites with more than 825 chargers installed across its network.

Community

Provided more than 2.8 million meals to individuals facing hunger through Purolator Tackle Hunger, bringing the program's cumulative impact to nearly 28 million meals since 2003.

Distributed eight retired delivery trucks to food banks across Canada to strengthen food collection, transportation and distribution capacity.

Delivered more than 140,000 meals to Northern and remote communities, while helping food banks and community partners save more than $250,000 in shipping costs through Purolator's transportation and logistics network.

People

Expanded Mental Health First Aid Responder network to 187 employees across more than 100 locations.

Strengthened Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) engagement through a network of more than 350 DEIB Champions, including 15 leader sponsors across DEIB Councils and Employee Resource Groups.

Delivered 160,000 hours of training to frontline and professional employees across the organization.

Advanced employee health and well-being through Purolator Health, with more than 580 employees participating in the company's biometric health pilot and a 99 per cent positive participation rate.

Purolator's 2025 Sustainability Report references leading reporting standards, including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standard (CSDS) S2 for climate-related disclosure requirements, while continuing to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Purolator's sustainability performance, read the full 2025 Sustainability Report on Purolator's corporate sustainability website.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a Canadian-owned leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach, renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across Canada and around the world, utilizing 200+ facilities across Canada and 30+ branches in the United States. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

Media contact: Emily Innes-Leroux, Senior Consultant, Corporate Communications, Purolator, [email protected], 416 803-5657