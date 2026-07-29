Purolator donates 14 retired delivery trucks to strengthen food bank operations across Canada

"Addressing food insecurity is a long-standing commitment at Purolator, and we are always looking for meaningful ways to support local food banks and the people who rely on them," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "We have seen firsthand how these truck donations can help organizations expand their operations, deliver more food and reach people who might otherwise go without support. By bringing together our resources, expertise and community partnerships, we can help strengthen food access and make a lasting difference."

For more than two decades, Purolator Tackle Hunger has helped deliver the food-equivalent of more than 27 million meals to Canadian food banks and is on track to deliver the equivalent of an additional 2.5 million meals in 2026. With the addition of the 14 retired delivery trucks, Purolator has donated 33 trucks to food banks across Canada, helping to further strengthen their efforts to reduce food insecurity in Canada.

"Food banks are being asked to do more than ever before, as demand continues to rise across the country. At the same time, many are facing growing pressures on their resources and capacity," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Transportation remains a critical part of ensuring food reaches communities efficiently, and partnerships like this help strengthen the food bank network's ability to respond to need wherever it exists. We're grateful to Purolator for their longstanding commitment to this work."

To learn more about Purolator Tackle Hunger, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

About Purolator



Purolator Inc. is a leading Canadian-owned integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, customers, Canadian food banks and charitable organizations to collect food and monetary donations. Together, we also help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity. Since 2003, Purolator's employee-led grassroots program, Purolator Tackle Hunger, has helped deliver the equivalent of more than 27 million meals to Canadian food banks. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

Media contact: Emily Innes-Leroux, Senior Consultant, Corporate Communications, Purolator, [email protected], 416 803-5657