New Purolator research finds uncertainty is hitting cross-border trade harder than tariffs

Businesses report mounting pressure on planning, pricing and cross-border operations ahead of CUSMA / USMCA review

Surveyed businesses reported tariffs have reduced revenues by an average of 23 per cent, with average annual losses of $661,000 for Canadian businesses and $710,000 for U.S. businesses.

93 per cent of businesses surveyed have made operational changes, but only 39 per cent feel fully prepared to implement more if conditions worsen.

Supply chain leaders say unpredictability is harder to manage than the tariff costs themselves.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - New research commissioned by Purolator reveals that for Canadian and U.S. supply chain leaders, uncertainty related to trade policy changes and cross-border compliance is now more disruptive than tariffs themselves.

The research is based on a survey of 348 supply chain and logistics decision-makers across the retail, technology, healthcare and industrial sectors in Canada and the United States and supported by 41 in-depth interviews.

The findings provide insight into how businesses report responding to ongoing trade volatility ahead of the July 2026 Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA / USMCA) review. The full report, The Burden of Uncertainty: How North American Businesses are Shaping Their Response to Tariffs and What Trade Volatility Really Costs, is now available at purolator.com.

"The upcoming CUSMA / USMCA review is a critical moment for cross-border trade, yet many businesses are still reacting rather than preparing. What we see in the data is a readiness gap. Shippers need clear information and practical options they can use now, especially when decisions can't wait for perfect clarity," said Brett Huttman, Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and Communications at Purolator.

The report found surveyed businesses reported measurable financial impacts from tariffs. On average, businesses across North America reported a 23 per cent impact on revenues, with Canadian companies estimating average annual losses of $661,000 and U.S. businesses reporting an average annual impact of $710,000.

Readiness for the upcoming CUSMA / USMCA review remains uneven, despite its potential to shape North American trade conditions for years to come.

The findings show many companies are still responding tactically, even as longer-term trade conditions remain unclear. While 93 per cent of businesses have made operational changes in response to tariffs, only 39 per cent say they are fully prepared to implement additional changes if trade conditions worsen.

Only 16 per cent of Canadian shippers described themselves as "very supported" by their logistics partners, compared to 30 per cent of U.S. shippers.

"When uncertainty is high, businesses are looking for a partner that can provide expertise and capability at scale. Experience, reach and reliability matter most when shippers are asked to reroute freight, reassess suppliers or change plans with limited notice," Huttman said.

The report outlines practical next steps to help shippers navigate the next 12 months, with key recommendations including strengthening CUSMA / USMCA compliance, assessing tariff exposure, diversifying suppliers and working with logistics partners that can provide proactive trade guidance.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

Purolator media contact: Tom Kennedy, Corporate Communications Manager, 416 717-0378, [email protected]