Small businesses recognized for strengthening communities and addressing local needs

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Purolator has announced five Canadian small businesses as the winners of its 2025 True North Small Business Grant Contest, each receiving $25,000 in cash to grow their operations and local impact.

Recipients of Purolator’s 2025 True North Small Business Grant Contest, representing five Canadian small businesses recognized for their community impact. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

"The True North Small Business Grant recognizes the real impact small businesses have in communities across Canada," said Brett Huttman, Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and Communications, Purolator. "This year's recipients are improving access to healthy food in remote regions, advancing sustainable products and strengthening worker safety. The grant provides funding these businesses can use to grow their operations and extend their impact."

As part of the 2025 contest, two of the five grant prizes were reserved for Purolator customers. Those recipients are SolusGuard and Maplelea Canadian Dolls, both of which rely on Purolator to ship their products to customers across Canada.

"Winning this grant is incredibly meaningful to me and our team. We built SolusGuard with a simple mission, to protect people. This grant allows us to continue keeping those who work alone or in high-risk environments safe, while continuing to build and manufacture in Canada," said Serese Selanders, owner of SolusGuard. "It means a lot to see my shipping company, Purolator, make significant investments in supporting small businesses. Support like this goes beyond funding and helps companies like ours continue to grow and make a real impact."

Winners of Purolator's 2025 True North Small Business Grant Contest

Arctic Fresh , Igloolik, Nunavut, owned by Rhoda Angutimarik Recinos. This Indigenous-owned social enterprise works to improve access to healthy, affordable food in Nunavut. The business operates a retail store and food distribution service that supports food security while creating local employment and training opportunities. Arctic Fresh is also advancing innovative approaches to Northern food production through partnerships that strengthen community resilience and long-term access to nutritious food. Learn more at arcticfresh.ca.

, Igloolik, Nunavut, owned by Rhoda Angutimarik Recinos. This Indigenous-owned social enterprise works to improve access to healthy, affordable food in Nunavut. The business operates a retail store and food distribution service that supports food security while creating local employment and training opportunities. Arctic Fresh is also advancing innovative approaches to Northern food production through partnerships that strengthen community resilience and long-term access to nutritious food. Learn more at arcticfresh.ca. Island Furniture Association , St. John's, N.L., supported by Brian Colbourne, a volunteer Board Member (Chairman). This organization provides meaningful employment and training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Operating for more than four decades, the organization sells quality home and office furniture and appliances while reinvesting its profits into community programs that support inclusion, skill-building and long-term employment. Through its work, Island Furniture helps reduce barriers to employment and contributes to stronger, more inclusive communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. Learn more at islandfurniture.ca.

, St. John's, N.L., supported by Brian Colbourne, a volunteer Board Member (Chairman). This organization provides meaningful employment and training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Operating for more than four decades, the organization sells quality home and office furniture and appliances while reinvesting its profits into community programs that support inclusion, skill-building and long-term employment. Through its work, Island Furniture helps reduce barriers to employment and contributes to stronger, more inclusive communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. Learn more at islandfurniture.ca. Jack59 , Edmonton, Alta. , owned by Vanessa Marshall. Jack59 is an Indigenous-owned, woman-led company that creates salon-quality, vegan shampoo and conditioner bars designed to reduce plastic waste. The company's products replace traditional bottled hair care products with low-waste alternatives, which are made using ethically sourced ingredients. Jack59 combines sustainability, local manufacturing and inclusive entrepreneurship, while creating meaningful jobs and supporting a more eco-friendly economy. Learn more at jack59.ca.

, Edmonton, Alta. owned by Vanessa Marshall. Jack59 is an Indigenous-owned, woman-led company that creates salon-quality, vegan shampoo and conditioner bars designed to reduce plastic waste. The company's products replace traditional bottled hair care products with low-waste alternatives, which are made using ethically sourced ingredients. Jack59 combines sustainability, local manufacturing and inclusive entrepreneurship, while creating meaningful jobs and supporting a more eco-friendly economy. Learn more at jack59.ca. Maplelea Canadian Dolls , Newmarket, Ont., owned by Kathryn Gallagher Morton. This organization designs and sells premium dolls that reflect Canada's culture, geography and diversity. Each character is rooted in a real Canadian community and comes with an illustrated journal that encourages learning, creativity and age-appropriate play. Designed, written and illustrated in Canada, Maplelea's products promote cultural literacy and help children see themselves reflected in Canada's story, while supporting Canadian suppliers and creative talent. Learn more at maplelea.com.

, Newmarket, Ont., owned by Kathryn Gallagher Morton. This organization designs and sells premium dolls that reflect Canada's culture, geography and diversity. Each character is rooted in a real Canadian community and comes with an illustrated journal that encourages learning, creativity and age-appropriate play. Designed, written and illustrated in Canada, Maplelea's products promote cultural literacy and help children see themselves reflected in Canada's story, while supporting Canadian suppliers and creative talent. Learn more at maplelea.com. SolusGuard, Saskatoon, Sask., owned by Serese Selanders. This female-owned company designs and builds Canadian-made safety technology for workers in high-risk and remote environments. Its integrated solution, which includes wearable devices and monitoring software, helps connect workers with emergency support when it matters most. Developed and manufactured in Canada, SolusGuard's technology is used by organizations across the country to help protect frontline and lone workers and improve workplace safety. Learn more at solusguard.com.

Learn about the winners and how Purolator is supporting small businesses at purolator.com/small-business-grant.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a Canadian-owned leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach, renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across Canada and around the world, utilizing 200+ facilities across Canada and 30+ branches in the United States. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

Media contact: Emily Innes-Leroux, Senior Consultant, Corporate Communications, Purolator, [email protected], 416-803-5657