Company's Purolator Tackle Hunger program expands help for food banks as hunger reaches crisis-level

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Purolator delivered 2.8 million meals to food banks in Canada in 2025, marking the largest annual contribution in the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program's history.

With food banks experiencing their highest levels of demand to date, Purolator's employees, customers and partners mobilized to help reach people in need.

Purolator employees, customers and partners came together through Purolator Tackle Hunger to help deliver the equivalent of 2.8 million meals in 2025, supporting food banks and communities across Canada. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

"Hunger is having a profound impact on families and communities across Canada. The dedication of our team members, partners and customers – and the generosity of Canadians – enabled us to surpass our two-million-meals goal and make our largest impact to date," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "With the need continuing to rise, there's still much more to do. We're calling on Canadians to help us continue this work for as long as the need exists."

Purolator's employees, partners and customers held events to collect food and monetary donations throughout 2025. Every $1 raised helps provide two meals, and one pound of food provides one meal to individuals and families in need across Canada. Key initiatives from Purolator's 2025 campaign include:

Purolator's first-ever Breakfast for Kids campaign, which raised more than $91,000 in support of Breakfast Club of Canada.

Purolator Tackle Hunger Month in June, during which the organization collected 476,000 meals for Food Banks Canada.

The organization's fourth annual Purolator Tackle Hunger National Red Bag campaign, which saw employees distribute 70,000 red bags across 28 communities in Canada and the U.S., resulting in the collection of 210,000 meals.

A new era for the CFL and Purolator, with Purolator Tackle Hunger becoming the Official Food Drive of the CFL. This partnership raised more than 789,000 meals through Game Day Food Drives, Stuff-a-Truck events at local grocery stores and other fundraising efforts--supported by CFL players who visited local food banks, helped sort donations and witnessed firsthand the growing need.

Leveraging its network to travel over 70,000 kilometres to deliver more than 143,000 meals to communities across Northern Canada.

Facts about hunger in Canada

Canadian food banks had more than 2.2 million visits in March 2025, the highest number in history for the same month. ( Source: Food Banks Canada's HungerCount 2025)

The average family of four is expected to spend about $17,570 on food in 2026, an increase of up to $994.63 from last year. ( Source: Canada's Food Price Report, 2026 )

) In Canada, one third of food bank clients are children representing nearly 712,000 visits a year. (S ource: Food Banks Canada's HungerCount 2025)

One in three children does not eat breakfast on a regular basis. (Source: Breakfast Club of Canada)

Learn more about Purolator Tackle Hunger at purolatortacklehunger.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach, renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across Canada and around the world, utilizing 200+ facilities across Canada and 30+ branches in the United States. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, customers, Canadian food banks and charitable organizations to collect food and monetary donations. Together, we also help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity. Since the inception of Purolator's employee-led grassroots program more than 20 years ago, Purolator Tackle Hunger® has helped deliver more than 27 million meals to Canadian food banks. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

