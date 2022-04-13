The contest offers four Canadian small businesses an opportunity to receive $20,000 in cash and $500 in free Purolator shipping credits along with a new "pay-it-forward" cash prize of $5,000, to be distributed throughout their community. The grant is designed to help small businesses grow and continue making positive impacts on our local communities.

How to enter the True North Small Business Grant Contest

The True North Small Business Grant Contest is open from April 13 to May 31, 2022. To enter, nominators must provide a description of the business, explain how it is helping strengthen Canadian communities and describe why they believe the business deserves to win.

Canadian small businesses can self-nominate while community partners and any Canadian resident of legal age of majority can nominate a Canadian small business of their choice.

Details on contest entry, eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions along with contest terms and conditions are available online at purolator.com/small-business-grant .

Quotes:

"We've seen small business accounts grow dramatically over the last two years, with many taking advantage of new opportunities to expand, like moving to e-commerce service models," said Stacey Cummings, Director, Marketing, Purolator. "Last year, we received nominations from coast to coast, in a wide variety of industries including tech, hospitality, online retailers, non-profits and many more. This year, we expect to further our reach, with nominations that continue to reflect all of the communities we serve."

"I am thrilled and honoured to be the moderator for Purolator's True North Small Business Grant Contest selection panel for 2022," says Victoria Lennox, Founder and President Emeritus of Startup Canada. "Initiatives like the grants Purolator is awarding are so important for sowing the seeds and growing the ambitions of our country's small businesses. What drew me to get involved is that it also provides each of the four winners with $5,000 in 'pay it forward' community giving to make an even larger impact. This program genuinely understands the value entrepreneurs have in making a difference in their local communities through their businesses."

"It is heart-warming to learn that Purolator is again stepping up to support local businesses," says Opal Rowe, Owner of Stush Patties and a 2021 Purolator True North Small Business Grant Contest recipient. "I'm overjoyed the grant is being taken to a new level this year with a new 'pay-it-forward' component. Since winning the grant, I have been able to scale up my business and give back to a local non-profit organization that supports women entrepreneurs."

Small business fast facts:

As of 2019, there were 1.2 million small businesses in Canada , employing 8.4 million individuals or 68.8 per cent of the total private labour force. ( Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Small Business Branch, 2020)

, employing 8.4 million individuals or 68.8 per cent of the total private labour force. ( Only 35 per cent of small businesses have returned to pre-pandemic sales levels, while debt levels and the share of businesses considering bankruptcy remain high. (Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, 2022)

Nearly two-thirds of businesses affected by labour shortages said they cannot find job applicants with the right skill set or experience, while 52 per cent reported a lack of any candidates at all. (Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, 2021)

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

