Organic Flour and Semolina Punch Up Pasta, Pizza, Breads and Cakes

ROME, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pure Flour from Europe, a marketing and promotion campaign run by ITALMOPA, the Italian Milling Industries Association, and co-funded by the European Union, invites home bakers and professional chefs alike to celebrate Spring with recipes using Italian and European organic wheat flour and semolina.

Gnocchi Lemon Semolina Cookies (PRNewsfoto/PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE)

"We've assembled dozens of recipes that use organic wheat flour and semolina from Italy to showcase the excellence and versatility of our members' offerings," says Andrea Valente, president of ITALMOPA. "Our goal is to educate food lovers about the versatility and excellence of our products."

For a delicious vegetarian dish, delight your guests with a simple recipe for Gnocchi tossed with springtime vegetables such as peas or asparagus or both. The word Gnocchi in Italian translates as "lumps," and like many pastas the name refers to the shape. These lumps make for a dish that can be delicate in taste and perfect for the season.

While some Gnocchi recipes are made with potatoes, pumpkin or ricotta cheese, this recipe is made with certified Italian 00 organic flour—sometimes called "double zero"—that is also suitable for fresh pasta.

The grading system for both Italian organic and conventional flours uses '00' or '0' based on the amount of mineral salts and proteins in the flours. This grading allows users, particularly bakers, to precisely choose the right texture for their purpose. Semolina refers to coarsely milled durum wheat, often used in pasta.

Organic flour and organic semolina are milled from grain grown in pesticide-free soil fertilized with natural substances. This method keeps the bran and germ content intact and the wheat is aged without additives. This process allows the grain to absorb more nutrients from the soil which accentuates its flavors.

For a sweet treat, try Lemon Semolina Cookies made with Organic Semolina or a Ricotta Cake made with 00 organic flour and lemon and orange zest. These simple recipes showcase the power of great flour.

You can find the above recipes and much more at www.pureflourfromeurope.eu

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more.

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

SOURCE PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE

For further information: Manuela Barzan, [email protected]