ROME, Dec. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the holiday season approaches, it's time to indulge in one of Italy's most beloved festive treats: panettone. This dome-shaped sweet bread, originating from Milan, has become a global sensation, gracing tables across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. The word "Panettone" (meaning a large cake) and is pronounced as "pah-net-taw-nee," and it's history dates back to the Roman Empire!

A Festive Delight

Panettone's distinctive cylindrical base and fluffy, flavourful interior make it a unique holiday treat. Its versatility allows for countless variations, with additions like candied orange, lemon zest, raisins, almonds, and chocolate.

Traditionally served as a triangular wedge, panettone pairs beautifully with hot beverages such as cocoa or coffee, as well as liquors and wines. It's equally delightful as a breakfast dish or post-dinner treat.

Serving Suggestions

Accompany with mascarpone cream or melted chocolate sauce

Drizzle with caramel or maple syrup

Toast and butter generously, then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar

Serve with a dollop of honey

Recipe

Serves: 8-10 pastries

Preparation, Resting & Baking Time: 5 hours

Ingredients

60 ml (1/4 cup) lukewarm water (1/4 cup)

550 g (4 1/3 cups) Italian organic type 00 flour

20 g (4 tsp) Aniseed (or fennel)

Juice and zest of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp honey

170 g (3/4 cup) white sugar

85 g (6 tbsp) unsalted butter

20 ml (4tsp) olive oil, plus extra to grease

4 eggs (2 whole, 2 separated)

2 small pinches salt

Method

Create a starter with yeast, water, and flour. Let rise for 20 minutes. Soak aniseed in orange juice with citrus zest and honey. First rising: Combine half the ingredients with the starter. Knead and let rise for 1.5 hours. Second rising: Add remaining ingredients. Let rise for 3 hours to overnight. Bake at 150°C (350°F) for 50 minutes in a humid oven. Cool on a wire rack.

For more recipes: https://pureflourfromeurope.eu

