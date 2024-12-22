News provided byPURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE
This holiday season, embrace the rich tradition of panettone and add a touch of Italian elegance to your festive celebrations. Happy Holidays from Pure Flour from Europe.
ROME, Dec. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the holiday season approaches, it's time to indulge in one of Italy's most beloved festive treats: panettone. This dome-shaped sweet bread, originating from Milan, has become a global sensation, gracing tables across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. The word "Panettone" (meaning a large cake) and is pronounced as "pah-net-taw-nee," and it's history dates back to the Roman Empire!
A Festive Delight
Panettone's distinctive cylindrical base and fluffy, flavourful interior make it a unique holiday treat. Its versatility allows for countless variations, with additions like candied orange, lemon zest, raisins, almonds, and chocolate.
Traditionally served as a triangular wedge, panettone pairs beautifully with hot beverages such as cocoa or coffee, as well as liquors and wines. It's equally delightful as a breakfast dish or post-dinner treat.
Serving Suggestions
- Accompany with mascarpone cream or melted chocolate sauce
- Drizzle with caramel or maple syrup
- Toast and butter generously, then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar
- Serve with a dollop of honey
Recipe
Serves: 8-10 pastries
Preparation, Resting & Baking Time: 5 hours
Ingredients
60 ml (1/4 cup) lukewarm water (1/4 cup)
550 g (4 1/3 cups) Italian organic type 00 flour
20 g (4 tsp) Aniseed (or fennel)
Juice and zest of 1 orange
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp honey
170 g (3/4 cup) white sugar
85 g (6 tbsp) unsalted butter
20 ml (4tsp) olive oil, plus extra to grease
4 eggs (2 whole, 2 separated)
2 small pinches salt
Method
- Create a starter with yeast, water, and flour. Let rise for 20 minutes.
- Soak aniseed in orange juice with citrus zest and honey.
- First rising: Combine half the ingredients with the starter. Knead and let rise for 1.5 hours.
- Second rising: Add remaining ingredients. Let rise for 3 hours to overnight.
- Bake at 150°C (350°F) for 50 minutes in a humid oven.
- Cool on a wire rack.
For more recipes: https://pureflourfromeurope.eu
