News provided byPURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE
Dec 20, 2024, 08:00 ET
ROME, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Why choose organic? There is undoubtedly more flavour and more health benefits in organic cookery, in particular with flours and semolina Made in Europe. This is the promise made by "Pure Flour from Europe", the project supported by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Commission, which promotes the export of organic flours and semolina to Canada. Here are two delicious recipes for healthy and wholesome snacks perfect for when hunger strikes between meals: mini almond pound cakes and Parmesan crackers.
Mini almond pound cakes
Preparation: 10 minutes
Cooking: 20 minutes
Ingredients for ten mini pound cakes
150g Italian type '00' flour
50g of re-milled durum wheat semolina
3 eggs
150g sugar
50g finely chopped almonds
150g plain yoghurt
50g butter
1 sachet baking powder
flaked almonds
sugar sprinkles
icing sugar
In a bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Then add the yoghurt and butter - at room temperature - mix and then add the sifted flour and baking powder, semolina and almonds. Stir the mixture for a couple of minutes until it is smooth and lump-free. Pour into 10 buttered and floured mini loaf tins. Scatter over sugar sprinkles and almond flakes. Bake at 180°C for about 20 minutes and dust the mini cakes with plenty of icing sugar.
Parmesan crackers
Preparation: 10 minutes
Cooking: 20 minutes
Ingredients for 30 crackers
300g Italian type '00' flour
60g grated Parmesan cheese (50g for the dough and 10g for dusting)
5g fine salt
145ml water
60g extra virgin olive oil
1 egg yolk
Combine the flour with the cheese and salt in a bowl. Add the extra virgin olive oil and water. Knead the mixture to form a smooth dough. At this point, roll out the dough with a rolling pin or a pasta machine, and with a pastry cutter wheel make crackers of the desired size. We recommend 6cmx8cm. Prick the surface with a fork, brush lightly with the egg yolk mixed with a tablespoon of water (it will stop the crackers from browning too much), and sprinkle the surface with the rest of the Parmesan cheese. Bake at 180°C for about twenty minutes, until they are golden brown.
For more recipes: https://pureflourfromeurope.eu
Follow us on:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/pureflourfromeuropeCA
IG: https://www.instagram.com/pureflourfromeuropeca/#
YT: www.youtube.com/channel/UCLMNq8nJOu2b8GH0KodKpEA
SOURCE PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE
Share this article