Why choose organic? There is undoubtedly more flavour and more health benefits in organic cookery, in particular with flours and semolina Made in Europe. Here are two delicious recipes for healthy and wholesome snacks perfect for when hunger strikes between meals: mini almond pound cakes and Parmesan crackers.

Mini almond pound cake Parmesan crackers (PRNewsfoto/PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE)

Mini almond pound cakes

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 20 minutes

Ingredients for ten mini pound cakes

150g Italian type '00' flour

50g of re-milled durum wheat semolina

3 eggs

150g sugar

50g finely chopped almonds

150g plain yoghurt

50g butter

1 sachet baking powder

flaked almonds

sugar sprinkles

icing sugar

In a bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Then add the yoghurt and butter - at room temperature - mix and then add the sifted flour and baking powder, semolina and almonds. Stir the mixture for a couple of minutes until it is smooth and lump-free. Pour into 10 buttered and floured mini loaf tins. Scatter over sugar sprinkles and almond flakes. Bake at 180°C for about 20 minutes and dust the mini cakes with plenty of icing sugar.

Parmesan crackers

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 20 minutes

Ingredients for 30 crackers

300g Italian type '00' flour

60g grated Parmesan cheese (50g for the dough and 10g for dusting)

5g fine salt

145ml water

60g extra virgin olive oil

1 egg yolk

Combine the flour with the cheese and salt in a bowl. Add the extra virgin olive oil and water. Knead the mixture to form a smooth dough. At this point, roll out the dough with a rolling pin or a pasta machine, and with a pastry cutter wheel make crackers of the desired size. We recommend 6cmx8cm. Prick the surface with a fork, brush lightly with the egg yolk mixed with a tablespoon of water (it will stop the crackers from browning too much), and sprinkle the surface with the rest of the Parmesan cheese. Bake at 180°C for about twenty minutes, until they are golden brown.

For more recipes: https://pureflourfromeurope.eu

