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LAVAL, QC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - MONTONI is officially launching PURE, an innovative carbon offset program benefiting from a $750,000 investment over three years. PURE by MONTONI is designed to be one of the drivers of the company's climate strategy, and will become the primary mechanism for offsetting its residual greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, in support of its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Unlike traditional approaches which generally involve international carbon credit purchases, PURE relies on development, management and financing of local offsetting projects, designed and led directly by MONTONI. By taking this approach, the company can rigorously monitor its climate actions while generating tangible environmental and social benefits in Québec.

"Investing for our climate future means accepting that real results can only be measured over time. With PURE, we are committing resources today to generate environmental benefits that will play out over several decades. This long-term vision is at the heart of our approach to carbon neutrality and reflects our vision of sustainability."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

A structured response to a complex climate challenge

In 2022, building on its longstanding commitment to sustainable development principles, MONTONI announced its objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. Since then, the company has focused its efforts on reducing emissions at source, incorporating innovative solutions into the design and construction phases of its new buildings so as to meet the most stringent performance standards in the industry. The success of that approach is reflected in more than 7.3 million square feet of LEED-certified projects, some 2.3 million square feet with Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) certification, and nearly 7 million square feet under construction targeting the highest environmental standards. At the same time, MONTONI is transitioning its own built heritage: in 2024 it announced a $30-million investment aimed at decarbonizing its existing portfolio.

Despite those efforts, it remains difficult to completely eliminate some types of emissions, in particular those related to the life cycle of construction materials, notably because of external factors such as evolving technology and the supply of low-carbon solutions. In that context, carbon offsetting serves as a complementary tool, to be used only for residual (i.e., unavoidable) emissions.

A rigorous, transparent approach

The PURE program is being implemented using stringent governance, measurability and monitoring criteria. To receive support, projects must have proven, sustainable environmental benefits, for example long-term carbon dioxide removal, while generating positive impacts for natural settings and local communities.

MONTONI is drawing on the expertise of recognized, independent organizations to ensure the soundness and credibility of its approach. Groupe AGÉCO and Habitat, for instance, provided support and guidance in developing the methodology and framework for PURE, helping ensure the scientific rigour and integrity of the practices implemented. For implementation of its projects to restore and remediate natural environments, MONTONI will be collaborating with recognized experts, including Ducks Unlimited Canada, which will assist in the restoration of the first lake on its Écoparc Saint-Bruno site.

Nature-based projects with multiple benefits

PURE by MONTONI relies on nature-based solutions selected for their capacity to generate measurable climate benefits while strengthening biodiversity and the resilience of ecosystems. The program is structured according to three major and complementary areas of action:

Tree plantings

Plant, in Québec, a number of trees equal to or greater than the quantity cleared as part of MONTONI operations. This principle applies to all new projects and aims at maintaining and even increasing forest cover while at the same time contributing to long-term carbon sequestration.



Restoration of natural environments

Restore and remediate the natural environments within sites developed by MONTONI so as to enhance their ecological value. To that end, studies funded by the PURE program, underway or planned, will assess and plan potential interventions, including for the lakes at Écoparc Saint-Bruno and the wetland extending over more than 400,000 square feet at Écoparc Laval 15.



Conservation of natural environments

Acquire natural environments including woodlands, wetlands and fields so as to ensure their protection over time. By dedicating these lands to conservation, MONTONI is contributing to the long-term protection of their ecological integrity, biodiversity and carbon sequestration capacity.



"Thanks to PURE, we can expand our role. Besides developing properties, we are also choosing to safeguard the environment, commit to long-term solutions, and be fully accountable for our impact on the communities we build in. By establishing a dedicated framework for this approach, we are acting on the belief that environmental performance hinges not only on what we build, but also on what we choose to preserve."

– Patrick Coté, Director, Sustainable Development

MONTONI

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development--an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 7 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and more than 2.3 million square feet of Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. Construction is also nearing completion on properties totalling nearly 7 million square feet, which are aiming to meet the most stringent environmental standards. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

SOURCE MONTONI

Media inquiries: Jean-Baptiste Portrait, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 514 863-9568, [email protected]