The only Québec-based real estate developer to have earned the distinction for 25 years straight

LAVAL, QC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - For the 25th consecutive year, MONTONI has been named one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies. The program rewards privately owned companies across the country for overall business excellence and consistency in their management practices.

This distinction confirms MONTONI as the sole real estate developer in Québec to have made the list for the past 25 years and just the second Québec-based company, across all sectors, to achieve the milestone. The company is also one of only three real estate development firms in all of Canada to have maintained this status over such a long period.

"We owe this recognition most of all to our teams, whose talent and commitment are integral to our success. This award also reflects the trust placed in us by our clients and partners, with whom we share the privilege of moving MONTONI forward, year after year."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

The staying power of an organization that successfully reinvented itself

Companies named to the Canada's Best-Managed list stand out for the clarity of their strategy as well as for sound governance, talent engagement, capacity to innovate and financial performance.

Initially recognized as a general contractor, MONTONI is today a fully integrated real estate developer active in the design, financing, development and construction of major projects.

That evolution has seen the firm significantly diversify its operations, expanding from its traditional focus on industrial real estate to commercial and mixed-use projects and, more recently, the residential market, with the launch of its new CHAPITRE line.

Beyond mere buildings, the company is now invested in the creation of comprehensive living environments, combining housing, retail, public spaces and sustainable mobility. This approach is notably evident in transformative projects like Espace Montmorency in Laval, Quartier Molson in Montréal, and the contract awarded by the City of Trois–Rivières to formulate the redevelopment vision for its Parc de l'Exposition fairgrounds.

Structured growth, at home and elsewhere in Canada

At the same time, MONTONI company continues to enjoy steady growth across Canada.

The company is expanding its presence outside Québec thanks to acquisitions and development agreements in Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick, leveraging a combination of growth and strategic acquisitions to broaden its real estate footprint.

This growth is fueled by a solid organizational structure, rigorous governance and a long-term vision, enabling MONTONI to maintain agility in a rapidly changing real estate market.

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development--an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for 25 straight years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 7 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and more than 2.3 million square feet of Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. Construction is also nearing completion on properties totaling nearly 7 million square feet, which are aiming to meet the most stringent environmental standards. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

SOURCE MONTONI

Media inquiries: Hajar Ouchrif, Consultant, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 438 994-1587, [email protected]