Purdy's workers set midnight strike deadline

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 2000 working at Purdy's Chocolatier could be on strike at midnight if the employer refuses to make a fair wage offer during negotiations today.

"Unifor members have helped make Purdy's a household name in British Columbia," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Workers at Purdy's deserve a fair contract that protects their wages from inflation during uncertain economic times."

The union delivered 72-hour strike notice to Purdy's on September 8, 2022 after lack of progress at the bargaining table. Unifor and the employer are scheduled to meet today in hopes of securing a deal before the deadline.

"We're prepared to negotiate until the deadline to get a fair contract and avoid a disruption for customers," said Brian Gibson, President of Local 2000. "Purdy's management have shown little interest in finding a fair solution."

Local 2000 represents more than 200 factory and warehouse workers in Vancouver. Key demands during this round of negotiations include better wages and seniority protections. Purdy's Chocolatier Vancouver operations include a factory on Kingsway and a warehouse on Chester Street, which supply chocolate for retail stores across Canada.

