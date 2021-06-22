PUMA welcomes NHL All-Star Leon Draisaitl as brand ambassador Français
Jun 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Global sports company PUMA has signed a long-term agreement with NHL All-Star Leon Draisaitl, who will become the first NHL ice hockey player to join the company as a brand ambassador.
Draisaitl, who was born in Germany and joined NHL team Edmonton Oilers in 2014, will support PUMA off the ice rink as an ambassador for training and lifestyle products.
Draisaitl is one of the NHL's most successful players of his generation. In the 2019/20 season, Draisaitl firmly left his mark on the sport by becoming the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy for scoring the most points and also being named the most valuable and most outstanding player in the NHL that year. He was also voted athlete of the year in Germany in 2020.
"Joining the PUMA Family as the first NHL player is something very special," said Leon Draisaitl. "PUMA has teamed up with many great athletes such as Usain Bolt and Neymar Jr. and I'm excited to be part of this group."
"Leon is a is a global star in one of the fastest and toughest sports," said PUMA Chief Executive Officer Bjørn Gulden. "His performance, attitude and personality make him a perfect fit for PUMA!"
Draisaitl will wear PUMA's training products including FUSE and Cloudspun apparel.
PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
For further information: Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek - Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 3134 - [email protected]; Curtis Begg - Sr. Director, Marketing, PUMA Canada 1.416.577.7651, [email protected]
