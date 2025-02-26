PUMA Hoops & RJ Barrett Release Latest All-Pro Nitro™ PE

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - PUMA is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated RJ Barrett All-Pro Nitro™ Player Edition, designed in collaboration with NBA star RJ Barrett. This player exclusive shoe embodies Barrett's explosive playing style and dedication to his city, combining cutting-edge technology with a design that pays homage to his roots.

"Sneakers were a huge part of my life growing up, from wanting the newest releases to dreaming of having my own shoe. Now having my own PE is a dream come true. It's about sharing my style, inspiring others, and giving back to the fans and family who've supported," says Barrett.

The RJ Barrett All-Pro Nitro™ PE features NITRO™ SQD foam technology, providing a perfect balance of cushioning and responsiveness. The innovative dual-layer foam system features a soft inner layer for comfort and impact absorption, while a firm outer layer delivers targeted lateral stability for quick cuts and multi-directional movements.

The shoe's engineered mesh upper offers breathability and support, ensuring comfort during intense gameplay. A cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot enhances lateral stability, extending down to the midsole for targeted support. The high-abrasion outsole provides exceptional traction for quick cuts and explosive movements, giving players the confidence to dominate on the court.

"We are thrilled to welcome RJ Barrett back to Toronto and can't wait to see him shine both on and off the court with his Player Edition All-Pro Nitro™," says Mark Maguire, SVP of Sales for PUMA Canada. "The purple and black carry a rich legacy for Canada and basketball, and we're proud to debut this special edition in partnership with Sport Chek."

This PE edition is packed with details meaningful to RJ Barrett, including a colorway that nods to his home team's retro jerseys. Barrett's All-Pro Nitro™ PE will be available for purchase at Sport Chek Canada and PUMA.ca starting March 6th, 2025 for $160 CAD.

