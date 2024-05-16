PUDO Inc. Partners with Staples Canada to offer On-Site e-Commerce Returns Processing for Canadian Shoppers

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF) one of North America's largest e-commerce returns networks, today announced its partnership with Staples Canada to place PUDOpoints in all of Staples Canada's 300+ locations across Canada. The initiative aligns with PUDO's objective of rapidly expanding its network of PUDOpoints across Canada and the U.S. that can be used by PUDO customers to increase the number of drop-off points for e-commerce returns.

Commenting on the announcement, PUDO Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Elliott Etheredge, said: "Since signing the agreement on November 23, 2023, and our successful pilot earlier this year, we are excited to be working with Staples Canada to activate PUDOpoints in all of their 300+ Canadian locations. We view this as a fantastic opportunity to help ensure that e-commerce returns are simple to transact and easily intersect with shoppers' daily activities."

Staples is continuing to grow its offering as Canada's premier shipping destination by adding PUDOpoints at its locations. Through Staples Shipping Centres, customers have access to a variety of pack and ship options, or drop-off return packages to one convenient location that offers shipping options from all carriers. "We continue to look for new ways to support the shipping needs of our customers," said Rachel Huckle, CEO of Staples Canada. "With the continuing growth of e-commerce and the rising costs of return logistics, Staples is pleased to partner with PUDO to make returns easy for our customers and e-commerce retailers."

"Our continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is driving us to expand the PUDOpoint network to 1,500 points by year-end," concluded Mr. Etheredge.

For more information, please visit www.pudopoint.com

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work, and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience, and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 300+ stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Pudo Inc.

For further information: For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409, [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Admin Director, 1 (905) 507-7412, [email protected]; For Staples Canada, contact: Kathleen Stelmach, Sr. Manager Brand Communications, 905-737-1147 ext. 578, [email protected]