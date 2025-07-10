PUDO Inc. reports FY 2026 first quarter end results

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), today filed interim financial results (unaudited) and operational highlights for its first quarter that ended May 31, 2025 ("Q1 FY 2026").

Year over Year Q1 FY 2026 Q1 FY 2025 % Change Revenue from Operations $1,404,393 $856,384 64.0 % Gross Profit $437,996 $293,259 49.4 % Comprehensive loss for the period ($34,977) ($108,898) -67.9*

* Comprehensive loss position declined by net 67.9%

Elliott Etheredge, CEO, commented on the quarter, "The very strong growth that we experienced in Q4 of FY 2025 continued into the first quarter of FY 2026 with revenue increasing 64% year-over-year to CAD$1.4 million. This growth is fueled by the increases we have seen in our returns business, which saw volume increase by more than 500%. Additionally, we continue to operate the business with a positive cash income of approximately CAD$26,000. As we move forward in FY 2026, we are continuing to build the network, expand our relationships and add new customers to the business. Both the number of new business opportunities that we are seeing, and the size of those opportunities is increasing, and we are excited about the potential we see right now."

PUDO continues to expand the availability and volume of its PUDO Label Return services. By increasing the number of retailers using the solution and partnering with additional SAAS and 3PL providers, the PUDO network is becoming an important part of the e-commerce returns solution. In Q1 FY 2026, returns accounted for 60.6% of revenue vs. 52.4% in Q1 FY 2025. The Company continues to work with its partners to develop the U.S. network expansion this year to support the returns service along with PUDO's other services including Direct to PUDO and For Pickup.

A complete copy of the interim consolidated financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the three month period ended May 31, 2025, can be found on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/pudo-inc/ and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar+.com/ .

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,700 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

To signup for the PUDO News Feed please subscribe at https://pudopoint.com/investors/ .

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO's technology and possible future expansions of PUDO's operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO's ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

SOURCE PUDO Inc.

For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409 | [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Admin Director, 1 (905) 507-7412 | [email protected]