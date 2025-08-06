PUDO Inc. Partners with Annex Brands to Expand its North American e-Commerce PUDOpoint Network

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), operator of one of North America's largest e-commerce pickup and drop-off networks, is pleased to announce its partnership with Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor for more than 800 retail and commercial shipping and business service centers in North America.

Through this partnership, PUDO will establish PUDOpoint locations at over 570 of Annex Brands retail sites across the United States, significantly expanding its geographic footprint and enhancing the convenience of package pickup and drop-off alternatives for consumers and businesses alike.

"This collaboration will accelerate our expansion of PUDOpoint locations in the United States by doubling our footprint from approximately 800 to 1,370 locations. This partnership will further our goal to provide more cost effective and convenient parcel drop-off and pickup points to our retail and 3PL customers," said Elliott Etheredge, CEO of PUDO Inc.

The initiative aligns with PUDO's ongoing strategy to scale its PUDOpoint™ Counters across Canada and the U.S., creating a low-cost network of parcel return and pickup locations that support the last mile logistics needs of online retailers, logistics providers, and consumers.

To signup for the PUDO News Feed please subscribe at https://pudopoint.com/investors/

For more information, please visit https://pudopoint.com

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is one of North America's largest e-commerce pickup and drop-off networks. Its technology and network of PUDOpoint Counters help solve the last-mile problem for e-commerce returns and missed deliveries. PUDO connects retailers, couriers, and consumers through a secure, convenient parcel ecosystem. For more information, visit www.pudopoint.com.

About Annex Brands, Inc.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409 | [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Admin Director, 1 (905) 507-7412 | [email protected]