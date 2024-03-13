OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada published regulatory amendments and financial security regulations required for the full implementation of the CBSA Assessment and Revenue Management system (CARM). This publication in the Canada Gazette, Part II, confirms the new regulatory obligations.

The deployment of the next phase of CARM, release 2.0, remains on track for May 13, with the second live testing sessions with industry having ended on March 8. Conversations with industry on transitional rules continue, with the most recent decisions documented on the Canada Border Services Agency website.

The CBSA is working to enhance trade fluidity by upgrading the current account systems, which are more than 36 years old, to a modern system that will track $40 billion in annual revenue.

Regulatory updates were made to:

offer trade chain partners electronic self-service access to the CARM Client Portal (CCP);

allow trade chain partners to provide the CBSA with: a security deposit electronically or an electronic confirmation that they have security to meet requirements under the Customs Act ; and,

introduce simplified billing cycles and payment due dates.

As part of the regulatory development process, Canadians and industry stakeholders were given the opportunity to submit their views and comments during a 45-day pre-publication period in the Canada Gazette, Part I. This consultation period for the CARM regulations occurred from November 26, 2022 to January 10, 2023.

Quick facts

The CARM Client Portal (CCP) is a service tool available to importers and brokers that facilitates accounting and revenue management processes with the CBSA. To ease the transition to CARM, customs brokers and importers need to register on the CCP in advance of CARM becoming the official system of record for commercial importation.

Nine regulations amended under the Customs Act, three regulations amended under the Customs Tariff, and a new regulation to set out the terms and conditions for the electronic financial security to the CBSA have been published in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

Trade chain partners include but are not limited to importers, customs brokers, carriers, freight forwarders, customs bonded and sufferance warehouse operators, and duty free shop operators.

