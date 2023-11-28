QUÉBEC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) publishes the Canadian standard CAN/BNQ 3672-100 Biomethane — Quality Specifications for Injection into Natural Gas Distribution and Transmission Systems. The biomethane quality specifications established in this standard aim at reducing risks on human health and environment as well as guaranteeing satisfactory and safe operation of equipment powered with biomethane and protecting gas networks.

In order for biomethane to be injected into the natural gas distribution and transmission networks, and thus to be approved for the Canadian market, it is necessary that its composition be compatible with that of natural gas. Published for the first time in 2012, the standard has contributed to the development of biomethane in Quebec. Moreover, to benefit the rapidly expanding Canadian market and to meet the need for a normative framework, this second edition of the standard became a National Standard of Canada.

"The potential for using biomethane as a clean energy source has yet to be developed. Certain obstacles may slow down its use and create additional costs and delays during the project implementation, among which is the variability of quality of this biogas. This standard is more relevant than ever since it precisely responds to a growing need for quality homogenization in order to ease and speed up the injection of this precious resource into the natural gas systems throughout Canada."

- Isabelle Landry, Principal Director at Bureau de normalisation du Québec

Biomethane is a resource that allows to meet the still growing energy demand in Canada, as elsewhere in the world. It is a clever waste management solution. So, in an effort to build a green, prosperous and sustainable economy, it is necessary to reduce the dependency on fossil energy; to this end, substituting fossil fuels with biomethane from organic waste leads to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The national standard CAN/BNQ 3672-100 Biomethane — Quality Specifications for Injection into Natural Gas Distribution and Transmission Systems is available for free in the BNQ's website: https://www.bnq.qc.ca/en/standardization/environment/biomethane.html.

