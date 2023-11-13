Canadians in participating provinces and territories can expect a test alert on their television, radio and compatible wireless devices on November 15

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - A test of Alert Ready , Canada's National Public Alerting System, will take place on Wednesday, November 15 across most provinces and territories. Canadians in participating provinces and territories will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio and compatible wireless devices at the times indicated below.

PROVINCE/TERRITORY LOCAL TESTING TIME Alberta No Test British Columbia 1:55 PM PST Manitoba 1:55 PM CST New Brunswick 10:55 AM AST Northwest Territories No Test Nova Scotia 1:55 PM AST Newfoundland and Labrador 10:55 AM NST Nunavut 2:00 PM EST Ontario 12:55 PM EST Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM AST Quebec 1:55 PM EST Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM MST

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecom (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week and/or in November. Participation in the testing of Alert Ready is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO).

The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Testing of the Alert Ready system provides the opportunity to:

Increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency

Validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end-to-end

Provides an opportunity for Emergency Management officials to practice sending alerts to the public

The test alert will be distributed on TV, radio and wireless. However, not all Canadians will receive the test alert on their mobile device. This may occur for a variety of reasons – device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage and device software and settings.

New this year:

To improve the accessibility and effectiveness of emergency alerts for all Canadians, specifically Canadians with disabilities, Accessible Technology Attainable will be conducting an Accessible Emergency Alerts Survey after the test on November 15. The survey aims to identify challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in perceiving, understanding and interacting with emergency alerts delivered through various technological avenues, such as cell phone alerts, mobile application alerts and alerts on the radio and television.

Alert Ready was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Each stakeholder has a unique and important role to play in the Alert Ready process.

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including, but not limited to, tornadoes, flooding, fires and amber alerts. Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service. In 2023, the Alert Ready system delivered more than 1064 public emergency alert messages to Canadians. A breakdown of alert types that were issued by province and territory can be found here .

For ongoing updates about the test, follow the official Alert Ready X (formerly known as Twitter) page .

About Alert Ready

Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.

To learn more, visit alertready.ca and follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter.

