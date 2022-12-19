Public spaces across the Northwest Territories to benefit from improved ventilation infrastructure

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and Diane Archie, Minister of Infrastructure, announced $4,150,000 in federal funding to improve ventilation in four public buildings in the Northwest Territories.

Funding will be used to install a new ventilation system at Paul William Kaeser High School in Fort Smith. Improvements will also be made to existing ventilation systems at the Fort McPherson Health Centre, the Whatì Health Centre, and Yellowknife's Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Through this investment, these facilities will become safer and more comfortable for visitors and workers.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of northerners and all Canadians.

Quotes

"Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, our government is taking strong action to support community infrastructure needs and local economies in the North and across the country at a time when it is needed most. The investments we are making today to support essential ventilation upgrades to public spaces will benefit northern communities and ensure residents and visitors have clean safe air."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Improving methods to limit public exposure to airborne viruses such as COVID-19 continues to be a priority; the health and safety of our residents is paramount. We know that we are more susceptible to airborne viruses when we are indoors. I am pleased to be working with our federal partners to improve the air quality in our indoor public spaces and to mitigate the spread of airborne viruses like COVID-19 in the NWT."

Diane Archie, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

investment comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $671 million in over 178 infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories .

has invested more than in over 178 infrastructure projects across the . During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $48.2 billion in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including more than $1.9 billion for COVID-19 related infrastructure projects.

in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including more than for COVID-19 related infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

