YELLOWKNIFE and INUVIK, NT, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employees will be coming to Yellowknife and be available from March 3 to 5, 2025, and to Inuvik on March 4 and 6, 2025.

If you are a Veteran or RCMP member, a family member or a Canadian Ranger and would like to meet with VAC staff to learn about programs and services available to you, please call 1-866-522-2122, to make an appointment.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]