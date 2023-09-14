IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employees will be coming to Iqaluit, NU and will be available from September 18 to 22.

If you are a Veteran or RCMP member, a family member or a Canadian Ranger and would like to meet with VAC staff to learn about programs and services available to you, please call 1‑866‑522‑2122, to make an appointment.

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]