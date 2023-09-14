Public Service Announcement - Veterans Affairs Canada Staff available to provide in-person services in Iqaluit Français
14 Sep, 2023, 08:56 ET
IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employees will be coming to Iqaluit, NU and will be available from September 18 to 22.
If you are a Veteran or RCMP member, a family member or a Canadian Ranger and would like to meet with VAC staff to learn about programs and services available to you, please call 1‑866‑522‑2122, to make an appointment.
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]
