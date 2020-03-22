Public Service Announcement - Statistics Canada Surveys

OTTAWA, March 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada continues to follow the evolving COVID-19 situation closely and is implementing the directives and recommendations made by international and domestic public health authorities to protect the health and safety of Canadians and our employees.

Maintaining an accurate picture of our economy remains critically important especially under the current circumstances of this evolving pandemic. Making certain that Canadians retain their ability to access and use the most up-to-date statistical information helps to ensure that they can confidently continue to make informed decisions. Essential to providing the highest quality data remains the active participation by Canadians in gathering this data through our surveys.

That said, the health and well-being of Canadians and our employees is of paramount importance and as such Statistics Canada has stopped conducting all in-person surveys until further notice. We will only conduct surveys for Statistics Canada's critical programs by telephone and online . At present, the current list comprises:

Consumer Price Index (CPI) Labour Force Survey (LFS) New Housing Price Index (NHPI) ﻿Census of Population Census of Agriculture Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) International Transactions in Commercial Services (BP-21SQ) Quarterly Investment between Canada and Other Countries (BP-QT) Quarterly Survey of Financial Statement (QSFS) Business Payroll Survey component of SEPH (BPS) Monthly Wholesale Trade Survey (MWTS) Monthly Retail Trade Survey (MRTS) Monthly Manufacturing Survey (MSM) Annual Capital and Repair Expenditures Survey: Actual, Preliminary Actual and Intentions (CAPEX)

Moving forward others may be added. To maintain the confidence of telephone and online survey respondents, the agency makes it easy for Canadians to validate the legitimacy of the survey and interviewers. We encourage respondents to visit our Survey FAQ web page which provides simple-to-follow instructions: https://www.statcan.gc.ca/eng/survey/faq#a1 or call us at 1-877-949-9492 (toll-free).

Canadians can rest assured that protecting their information remains a priority for Statistics Canada. All our employees, whether they work from one of our regional offices or from home, use only authorized computer equipment connected to our highly secure networks.

We remain committed to providing Canadians with the data insights they need to make a better Canada.

