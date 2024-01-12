Public Service Announcement - Hydro Ottawa prepares for winter storm this weekend

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second time this week, the National Capital Region is expecting a winter snowstorm. This weather forecast is anticipated to reach the Ottawa area this evening and last into tomorrow, Saturday, January 13.

While the city avoided the worst earlier this week, this storm, with its predicted heavy snowfall and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h, has the potential to cause power outages.

Hydro Ottawa prepares for winter storm this weekend (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

As a precaution, Hydro Ottawa is monitoring the weather, and has crews on stand-by, ready to respond if necessary. If outages occur, residents are advised to visit our Outage Map , which is updated every 15 minutes as new information comes in from our crews in the field. Estimated restoration times will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed.

Hydro Ottawa relies on customers to help pinpoint the cause of an outage. We appreciate the public's assistance in reporting an outage or safety concern directly to us by:

Calling the 24/7 outage hotline at 613-738-0188;

Submitting a report online through the Hydro Ottawa app; or

through the Hydro Ottawa app; or Reporting it through their MyAccount customer portal.

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of staying safe and being prepared in the event of a prolonged outage. Customers can learn more about what to do on our Outage Safety and Emergency Preparedness pages or on our blog .

Safety tips

Gather items for an emergency kit that includes things like: medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets, and important documents and telephone numbers;

that includes things like: medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets, and important documents and telephone numbers; Charge mobile devices and laptops;

For those requiring an uninterrupted supply of power for specialized medical equipment, ensure there is a back-up supply in place or a plan to relocate to a facility that can provide assistance;

For those with mobile disabilities and live in a building that requires the use of an elevator, be sure to inform the building's management that their assistance may be required;

Install a backup power supply for sump pumps. This will help avoid flooding during power outages.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

