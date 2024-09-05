OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) is mobilizing public servants to push back against the Treasury Board's inflexible 3-day return-to-office (RTO) mandate. In a show of solidarity, PIPSC and other public sector unions held a rally today over lunch time in Ottawa downtown (corner of Laurier and Bank).

PIPSC President Jenn Carr challenges the lack of rationale behind the mandate: "PIPSC represents some of the most data-driven professionals in Canada. So when the government makes a sweeping decision like this without solid data to back it up, we have to ask: what's really driving this?"

PIPSC's own data reveals significant concerns about the mandate's impact, particularly when it comes to equity and inclusion.

"The government claims to care about growing a diverse workforce," continued Carr. "But our recent survey shows this mandate will hit our most vulnerable members the hardest."

The survey highlighted that a majority of women worry about balancing work and personal responsibilities under the new policy. Persons with disabilities report being more than twice as likely to struggle with managing accommodations. Additionally, a substantial portion of LGBTQ2S+ and racialized members indicate they're likely to consider leaving their jobs over this mandate.

Looking at these numbers, Carr expressed concern about the impact of this mandate on the future of the public service. "This ill-informed, one-size rejection of presence with purpose will limit our ability to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest from coast to coast to coast, once again."

The union argues that the government's approach fails to consider the progress made in recent years, which showed the value of flexible work arrangements.

"So what are we left with?" asks Carr. "A policy that threatens to push out diverse talent, worsen mental health, and make life more difficult for those already struggling. And for what? A solution to a problem that doesn't exist."

PIPSC is calling on the government to provide clear, data-driven justification for the mandate and to implement flexible work arrangements that account for individual needs and circumstances.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents over 75,000 public service professionals across Canada, including federal scientists and researchers, engineers, and health care workers. Follow us on Facebook, on X (formerly known as Twitter) and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: Johanne Fillion, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]